Apple’s parter trades through SPAC, Munster is bullish

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) represents a $ 4 billion opportunity for the experiential trading partner Enjoy Technology Inc, according to Gene Munster, Managing Partner of Loup Ventures.

What happened

The startup, which deals with mobile deliveries for Apple, AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and other companies, has expanded its partnership with the manufacturer of iPhone to include new markets in the second quarter.

Enjoy is now collaborating with the Cupertino (California) -based company in eight markets, compared to three previously, and a cross-partner sales agreement is also envisaged.

“We believe that if Enjoy gets underway, it will have the ability to be a central element in Apple’s global and direct strategy, integrating the pillars of the company online and off,” Munster wrote in a statement.

The analyst warned that there are no “guarantees” when it comes to establishing long-term partnerships with Apple and Enjoy will have to earn the right to provide services to the company’s customers. Tim Cook – one market at a time, one visit at a time.

“Taking a conservative estimate, Apple will represent an over $ 4 billion opportunity for Enjoy.”

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: Apple’s revenue growth will beat Wall Street estimates until 2025

Why is Munster bullish?

Enjoy, founded by a former Apple executive, Ron Johnson, posted revenue of $ 40.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30, up 65 percent from last year. Munster said the revenue growth has exceeded expectations and believes the increase is just the beginning.

During the second quarter, Enjoy and Apple expanded the partnership to New York, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington / Baltimore, which were previously confined to metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas only.

Munster said he believes the relationship with Apple is moving forward and that a few more areas will be added later this year.

Enjoy is expected to go public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MRAC).

Price movement

Apple stock closed up 1.03% on Monday, at $ 149.71.