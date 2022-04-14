Apple’s privacy policies will continue to make big companies lose money

Share

Facebook, YouTube and other companies will continue to lose money due to the lack of tracking of iOS users

Apple remains one of the biggest hurdles to overcome for Data harvesting companies and invaders of privacy. The important innovations implemented with the aim that users have security when using their devices is costing other technology giants dearly.

Literally, some major companies are losing money with the tools that Apple has given its users to somewhat counteract the monitoring and management of their personal data when using some services and applications.

With iOS 14 in 2021, Apple introduced new standards such as “App Tracking Transparency” (ATT) in order to check the excessive way of breaking into the privacy that advertising companies had.

The impact of this change caused a drop in revenue from 15% to 20% for advertisers until July 2021. By then, the company still known as Facebook announced a loss of 10 billion dollars in revenue for 2022. While in October 2021, Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, saw its share price drop 25% on fears among its shareholders about the impact of ATT.

Another year of losses for advertisers

And while many apps like Twitter and Snap have had to adapt to new ways of advertising to iPhone users, the impact of Apple’s new rules will continue into its second year.

A new analysis by Lotame on the impact that will be caused by privacy features established in Apple’s systems, forecasts a nearly $16 billion hit with Meta and Facebook taking 81% of this hit, losing nearly $12.8 billion.

Other data mention that Snap will have a loss of 46 million dollars, Twitter 323 million dollars and 2.2 billion dollars for YouTube. Collectively, the largest advertisers will lose about $16 billion, Facebook and YouTube will be the most affected.

Apple has not left advertisers behind, as it continues to provide tools so they can reach iOS users. However, the change has come at a price and companies have seen Apple as an enemy of their interests. In return, users have defined these measures as a unique mode of protection that makes their devices worth the cost, the same thing happens with the new malware that has appeared and that does not affect an iPhone. There is no doubt that being an Apple user has its advantages.

