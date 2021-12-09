Apple’s secret $ 275 billion deal with China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has entered into a secret five-year deal with the Chinese government focused on supporting the Asian nation’s economy worth $ 275 billion.

What happened

The Apple-China deal, first reported by The Information (via Apple Insider), was signed in 2016 by the CEO Tim Cook during a visit to the Asian country, at a time when the iPhone maker was facing regulatory issues.

Cook reportedly personally lobbied Chinese officials through several visits, then signing the deal with the National Development and Reform Commission of China shortly after announcing a $ 1 billion investment in Didi Chuxing (NYSE: DIDI).

Apple and the Chinese government hid the deal, a choice that was considered politically wise by the political economist Victor Shih.

“Apple probably wanted to avoid the image of crawling to the feet of the Chinese government,” Shih said.

As part of the deal, Apple has agreed to create “the most advanced manufacturing technologies” and “support the training of high-quality Chinese talent,” according to Apple Insider.

According to what emerged, the agreement should have had a five-year duration and would have included an option to extend it for another year, or until May 2022, if neither of the two signatories had objected.

Because it is important

China is an important market for Apple and is also the company’s vital production base.

Under the secret agreement, Apple has agreed to increase the use of Chinese suppliers for the components of its devices, to partner with Chinese software companies and to invest in the tech companies of the Asian nation; also according to Apple Insider, Apple is also committed to collaborating with Chinese universities to create new technologies.

Apple is reportedly investing in China “many billions of dollars more” than current spending on research and development centers, renewable energy projects and retail outlets.

The tech giant has also agreed to “strictly abide by Chinese laws and regulations,” according to Apple Insider.

While the agreement would have clearly explained what Apple’s obligations were, the Chinese commitment to the Cupertino (California) company was instead formulated more ambiguously; China, in turn, has offered to provide Apple with “the necessary support and assistance”.

Cook’s lobbying activity caused concern among China-based Apple executives, who believed the company might be vulnerable if it didn’t cultivate its relationship with the Chinese bureaucracy, Apple Insider reported.

Apple’s first data center, operated by a local Chinese company, has sparked controversy as Cupertino has given up much of its control over local user data to Beijing.

