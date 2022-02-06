Science confirms the well-known proverb. There are at least 5 reasons why eating apples is good for us …

Cheap and available almost all year round, apples are offered to our eyes in a very rich range of colors: from pale yellow and green to intense red. Italy, above all, can boast many varieties of red-skinned apples, with the most incredible shades. And the taste and texture also vary, from juicy to firm and sweet to spicy. What is more important, however, is that apples are always full of benefits for our health. Just as the well-known proverb attests: an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Apples: Top 5 Health Benefits –

Apples are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, all of which are valuable for health. They also provide a host of antioxidants, which help our body neutralize free radicals, effectively protecting us from aging. And not only…

Apples can lower cholesterol Apples contain pectin, a natural fiber found in plants. Research in the European Journal of Nutrition found that eating apples, which are rich in them, has a cholesterol-lowering effect. Further confirmation also came from a study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics that the consumption of 2 apples a day would help reduce cholesterol in postmenopausal women.

Apples help maintain a healthy weight Pectin again: animal studies have shown that the one extracted from apples can help regulate the intestinal microbiota (the good bacteria of the gut, ed), which in turn serves to prevent obesity and other inflammatory ailments. Being involved in many functions related to both health and disease, the gut microbiota actually plays an essential role in overall well-being – a healthy gut is often the key to better health. And then apples are rich in fiber and water, two qualities that make them satiating It is no coincidence that in another study it was found that eating whole apples increases the feeling of satiety for up to 4 hours more than consuming the same amount of puree or apple juice. This happens because this fruit, in its whole form, reduces gastric emptying (the speed with which the stomach empties of its contents, ed).

They protect against diabetes Thanks to their valuable fiber content, apples have a low glycemic index. This, coupled with the high flavonoid content, can help improve insulin sensitivity, which is important for both weight management and diabetes prevention. And the apple, grated or cooked, can also be transformed into a pleasant, health-friendly dessert.

Apples are friends of our heart Apples are rich in polyphenols, protective plant compounds, one of which is the flavonoid called quercetin. Research cited by the American Journal for Clinical Nutrition tells us that people with higher quercetin levels (mainly through the consumption of this fruit) had a lower risk of several chronic diseases including heart disease and even asthma. But there are many benefits of quercetin according to science …

They are useful for bone health Fruit and vegetable intake is known to be associated with better bone health as well. The results of a study in healthy women suggest that apples, in particular, can minimize the amount of calcium lost from the body and thus improve the strength of the bones.

Conclusions –

Apples are an incredibly nutritious fruit that offers us many benefits. Rich in fiber and antioxidants, they can promote weight loss and improve gut and brain health. But eating them is also linked to a lower risk of many chronic diseases, including diabetes and heart disease.