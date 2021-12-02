Business

Appliances that consume even if they are turned off

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Some household appliances waste electricity simply because they are not connected to the electricity. Let’s see what they are specifically

Photo © AdobeStock

The energy consumption it is an issue that arouses collective interest. Seen i price increases from the bills of the past few months, we must pay even more attention to prevent the bill at the end of the month it is even more salty.

Regardless of the manager with whom you are under contract and the consumption that you really cannot do without, there is an aspect that can help and not a little to lower the costs. This is the management of home appliances.

Which appliances consume electricity even if they are not active?

Having established that some are more deleterious than others in terms of energy expenditure, it is good to know some aspects that can make a difference in the long run. In fact, some appliances absorb energy even when they are turned off, if they are connected to a socket.

These include the LCD TV which can consume up to 1.12 watts per hour. Even worse if you have older screens, which even result in a doubling of the aforementioned consumption. Practically a TV that is switched off but plugged into the electricity costs consumers about 4 euros per year.

The same goes for the mobile phone. Forgetting the charger at the power outlet has practically become a classic. However, few know that this mechanism leads to consume 0.5 watts every 500 hours. Making a not exactly approximate estimate translates into approx 1 euro per year. The expense is higher when i various tools for charging the toothbrush, razor, tablet, modem and other related devices.

READ ALSO >>> Bills, watch out for household appliances: worrying increase in prices

Among the unsuspected enemies of consumers there is also the cordless, i.e. the cordless telephone. An instrument that comes to a consumption of about 2.5 watts per hour. By virtue of this it would be very important to disconnect all the wires from the sockets when leaving the house, abandoning that laziness that accompanies so many from this point of view.

It is ours wallet, which in this phase already languishes due to the deleterious effects left as a dowry by the covid. And if we also put ourselves in place with counterproductive actions, the picture can only be catastrophic.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 37 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The BTP-Bund spread is now well above 100 points: today 130

November 1, 2021

Watch out for cash withdrawals: what are the risks from January

2 weeks ago

Tesla servers on tilt, and some owners are locked out of their cars

2 weeks ago

Suzuki Jimny, the small off-road vehicle is ready to wade rivers with the delta4x4 kit. Features and photos- Corriere.it

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button