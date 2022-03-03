Applicants – Information about mobile apps and games

If you’re into mobile games that mix puzzle resolution with pixelated aesthetics, the title we’re talking about today might pique your interest.

Is named Unreal Life and it is the story of a journey and an adventure in which you must compare memories of the past with the present, solve mysteries and enter environments that will trap you.

In Unreal Life you put yourself in the shoes of a girl who has lost her memory and can only remember one name, Miss Sakura. To find out more about herself she sets out on a journey to find said woman. In this journey she is not alone, since she is accompanied by a talking traffic light.

The protagonist has the ability to unlock experiences as she touches objects or things, exploring what each of them has meant.

The story will take one course or another, depending on the decisions and actions you take. There are four different endings.

Indie and award winning

Behind this title is the indie game label Yokazethis being one of his first creations.

Before reaching the mobile world, this game was released for Nintendo Switch and on Steam. In addition, he won a ‘New Faces Award’ at the Japan Media Arts Festival.

Unreal Life is available on Google Play and the App Store. To download it you will have to pay 6.99 euros.

