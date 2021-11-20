Business

application blocked, many unusable cars – Nerd4.life

THE server official application of Tesla I’m gone down for a few hours, effectively preventing many from using their cars. Not exactly a beautiful situation given the costs of a Tesla. Unfortunately, those who have chosen to control cars only via application, without carrying the keys, found themselves faced with this insurmountable problem.

The Electrek site was the first to report the server down, which began to collect complaints from Tesla owners in North America. Initially the damage seemed limited, but then testimonies began to arrive also from other parts of the world, such as a man from Seoul who contacted directly Elon Musk on Twitter to notify him that the application was showing a server error. Musk replied that he would check the situation, but he never replied.

Always carry the keys with you

Of course, many have had to postpone theirs plans for the day or the evening, depending on where on the planet they were at that moment.

Tesla did not explain the nature of the problem, but according to Electrek the block was due to an application update, published shortly before the start of the reports. Currently the situation seems to be resolved, but nonetheless the whole affair is quite disturbing, especially given how much auto manufacturers are focusing on new technologies for accessing cars and using their features. That said, it is always better to take your dear old woman with you key to make sure you don’t stay on foot.

