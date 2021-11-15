Investments 4.0: deadline 3 December 2021 for access to incentives from the Ministry of Economic Development aimed at bringing technological innovation to the offices and laboratories of Higher Technical Institutes (ITS).

There request shows up via PEC ei potential beneficiaries are all ITS who, at the date of submission of the request, have not received other public contributions for the expenses eligible for the subsidy.

! 5 million euros are the resources available: the instructions for access to benefits.

Investments 4.0, MISE incentives for Higher Technical Institutes: application expiring on 3 December

The MISE incentives for the investments 4.0 carried out by ITS, or post-diploma high-tech specialization schools, are provided for by the 2020 Budget Law and consist of direct contributions to expenditure equal to 50 percent of the costs incurred from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2021.

Eligible expenses, which cannot be less than 400,000 euros, They are the following:

capital goods, tangible and intangible , with characteristics consistent with the use of enabling and functional technologies 4.0 technological innovation processes ;

, with characteristics consistent with the use of enabling and functional technologies ; machinery, plants, various equipment, computer programs and information and communication technologies (ICT) services necessary for the activation of courses that use the enabling technologies carried out in modality distance learning ;

that use the enabling technologies carried out in modality ; for a 10 percent of the invested sums they can also be included in the discount ancillary charges, building works or other overheads strictly connected to the realization of the project.

The MISE portal reads:

“The objective pursued is that of favoring the diffusion of skills in the use of enabling technologies under the transformation 4.0 necessary to systematically accompany and support measures for economic development and the competitiveness of the production system “.

Investments 4.0, MISE incentives for Higher Technical Institutes: how to apply

ITS who have invested or intend to invest until 31 December 2021 in 4.0 technologies must submit an application for access to MISE incentives by deadline of 3 December.

Requests, complete with attachments, must be forwarded via PEC at the address [email protected], duly dated and signed with digital signature.

The information to be included in the application They are the following:

name and surname of the legal representative of the foundation requesting access

the facilitation;

tax code of the legal representative;

registered office of the ITS foundation;

contact references of the ITS foundation;

amount of funding required for eligible capital investments.

There are three attachments the request for access to incentives for children must be completed investments 4.0:

General ITS proposer data;

Report on the project;

Project cost forecasting.

The forms to be used and the detailed instructions on how to proceed to benefit from the discount in Interministerial Decree 4 November 2021.