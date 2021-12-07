applications due in December

The season of non-repayable Covid grants wide-ranging is about to end with the disbursement of a series of aid provided for by various emergency measures. From support to start up by 9 December al balance by December 28, they are three expiration dates approaching to apply.

Below is one overview of requirements and instructions to request i payments.

Non-repayable start-up grants: deadline 9 December for submitting the application



The closest appointment concerns the non-repayable contributions that are due to start up.

Within deadline of December 9th the VAT numbers activated in 2018 that started economic activity in 2019 are entitled to aid up to a maximum amount of one thousand euros.

The measure was introduced during the conversion of the Support Decree into law: article 1 ter of Legislative Decree no. 41/2021 has enlarged the audience of beneficiaries refreshments also provided for this category of previously excluded subjects.

THE main requirements to request the non-repayable grant for start-ups are the following:

having activated the VAT number from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018;

having started business in 2019, as shown in the business register at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture;

not have a revenue exceeding 10 million euros.

However, a drop in turnover by at least 30 percent compared to 2019.

In any case, the following are excluded from the benefits:

subjects with an inactive VAT number as of March 23, 2021;

public entities;

financial intermediaries and holding companies.

L’instance, as usual, must be sent to the Revenue Agency via the online service active on the portal “Invoices and Fees” of the website of theRevenue Agency by the deadline of December 9th.

In phase of request you must also choose the methods of use:

payment by credit on current account;

tax credit to be used for offsetting using form F24

The resources available amount to 20 million euros and, according to the mechanism already applied for other bonuses and aids, the amounts will be disbursed to the beneficiaries taking into account the foreseen funds and the applications received.

Non-repayable grants for subjects with revenues between 10 and 15 million euros: deadline 13 December

THE subjects with revenues or fees between 10 and 15 million eurosinstead, they must mark the date of the calendar in red 13 December.

There conversion law of the Sostegni bis Decreein fact, even for the largest VAT numbers it has provided for access to the refreshment points of Legislative Decree no. 41 and n. 73 of 2021.

For subjects carrying out business, art and profession activities or producing agricultural income, holders of a VAT number and resident or established in Italy of big dimensions the following access rules apply:

the contribution of Sostegni decree it is granted in the presence of a decrease of at least 30 per cent between the average monthly amount of turnover and fees for the year 2020 and that for 2019;

it is granted in the presence of a decrease of at least 30 per cent between the average monthly amount of turnover and fees for the year 2020 and that for 2019; the so-called Supports-bis alternative foresees a decrease in turnover of at least 30 percent between the average monthly amount of turnover and fees but the periods that must be compared are those between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021 and the previous year.

There are several accessible refreshment points and calculation methods:

if you request only the Support contribution , the amount is obtained by applying the percentage of 20 per cent to the difference between the average monthly amount of turnover and fees for the year 2020 and for 2019, with a minimum of € 1,000 for individuals and € 2,000 for Entities other than individuals;



consequently the Support-bis automatic contribution ;

, the amount is obtained by applying the percentage of 20 per cent to the difference between the average monthly amount of turnover and fees for the year 2020 and for 2019, with a minimum of € 1,000 for individuals and € 2,000 for Entities other than individuals; consequently the ; if you request the Support-bis alternative contribution the benefit is equal to 30 percent of the difference between the average monthly turnover of the fees for the period 1 April 2020 – 31 March 2021 and that for the period 1 April 2019 – 31 March 2020;

the benefit is equal to 30 percent of the difference between the average monthly turnover of the fees for the period 1 April 2020 – 31 March 2021 and that for the period 1 April 2019 – 31 March 2020; if both are required, for the Support-bis alternative contribution the percentage of 20 per cent is applied to the difference between the average monthly amount of turnover and fees for the period from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 and that for the period from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

In any case, the amounts cannot exceed 150,000 euros.

Within deadline of 13 December the VAT numbers with revenues and fees between 10 and 15 million euros may require the aid mix through the telematic channels ofRevenue Agency. Also in this case it is possible to choose the methods of use between direct payment and tax credit in the application phase.

Non-repayable grants for closed activities: deadline 21 December for submitting the application

There second expiration date in the calendar of non-repayable contributions at the end of the year is December 21st and affects all holders of activities that have been closed for a long time due to Covid restrictions.

In this case, the aid was provided for by article 2 of the Sostegni bis Decree.

I am there are two types of refreshment points that interested parties can request.

Type of aid Requirements Amounts Non-repayable grants for closed activities Companies that on 23 July 2021 (with VAT number activated on a previous date) mainly carried out the activity identified by the Ateco 2007 code “93.29.10” relating to discos, dance halls, night clubs and the like, and same date closed due to Covid restrictions Up to 25,000 euros Non-repayable contributions for discos Companies that as of May 26, 2021, with a VAT number activated on a previous date, mainly carried out one of the activities identified by the MISE in the implementing decree and were closed for at least one hundred days between January 1, 2021 and July 25, 2021 from 3,000 to 12,000 euros based on revenues and fees

The amounts they will be disbursed, and possibly recalculated, based on the requests received.

For thesending the application also in this case it is necessary to rely on the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency: the payment It takes place through credit to the current account of the beneficiary via the IBAN indicated in the application.

Non-repayable contributions, final balance: deadline 28 December for sending the application

Finally, the year ends with the application for non-repayable equalization contributions: the final balance of the refreshments provided for by the Support Decree in article 1 must be requested by deadline of December 28, 2021.

They are entitled to the aid VAT numbers presenting a economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2020, at least 30 percent lower than that of the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2019.

The audience of beneficiaries is made up of subjects carrying out business activities, art and profession or who produce agricultural income, holders of VAT numbers resident or established in the territory of the State, with an amount of revenues or remuneration not exceeding 10 million euros in 2019.

Non-commercial entities, including third sector entities and civilly recognized religious entities, in relation to the conduct of commercial activities can also submit an application.

To access the benefits it is necessary to have presented the tax return 2021 within early maturity of 30 September 2021.

Being a final balance of the refreshment points already in place, the amount is calculated not only taking into account the difference between the two financial results for the year taken into account but also of aid already received which, from this figure, must be subtracted.

A is applied to the result of the operation percentage to calculate the value of the aid to which you are entitled which varies according to revenues.

Percentage Revenues and fees for 2019 30 percent Up to 100,000 euros 20 percent From 100,000 to 400,000 euros 15 percent From 400,000 to one million euros 10 percent From one million and up to 5 million euros 5 percent From 5 million to 10 million euros

The balance of non-repayable contributions in any case it reaches up to 150,000 euros.

Interested VAT numbers can submit the application by the deadline of December 28, 2021 using the tools available on the portal “Invoices and Fees”, also in this case it is possible to choose the methods of use: payment by credit on current account or recognition of a tax credit to be used in compensation.