Applications, how to use and compatible cars

Compatible Apps

Most of the applications that we use on Android are available on Android Auto, so the main advantage of this version of the operating system is that we can access all of them to have our mobile phone synchronized with the car and all our accounts. For example, applications like Spotify or YouTube Music can be used from the car to listen to music or podcasts or playlists that we have previously created in our account.

From Google Play we can access a collection of applications compatible with Android Auto to get an idea, but some of those that appear are: Waze, Spotify, WhatsApp, Audible for audiobooks or music applications such as Deezer, Amazon Music, Spotify, etc. Also radio apps like ABC News, BBC Sounds, Pocket FM, MyTuner Radio, TuneIN Radio, Simple Radio and more.

For chat there are some like Hangouts, Telegram, Messenger, WeChat, etc. And other apps that may come in handy like VLC, OverDriver, Pulse SMS, Listen Audiobooks and many more. All of them compatible with the version for cars.

Features and functions included

There are a number of features that make Android Auto interesting, options and tools and functions that we can use from the car.

google assistant

The Google assistant is one of the best tools and options to have Android Auto in the car because we can use our voice to ask for what we want. Sinoplemente we can use the voice to receive help in your day to day and search for routes, for example. You can say Ok Google to ask directions to the next gas station or we can just ask if it’s going to rain in an hour or two.

To Google Assistant we can ask you for a song that interests us, we can ask him questions that come up along the way without using our hands, we can ask him for a playlist or tell him to call your mother or your partner when you are arriving. It is one of the most useful Android Auto tools.

navigation tools

A browser that will allow us to use Google Maps or Waze to know where to turn. Many current cars have their own navigation system, a GPS that tells us how to get home or how to go to a certain place. But with Android Auto we can use navigation applications that we use regularly, such as Waze or Google Maps.

From the web page of the operating system they explain it: “Receive real-time alerts from Google Maps, Waze and other navigation apps. You can even ask the Google Assistant to search for available gas stations or electric vehicle charging stations along the way, or to reserve a parking space for when you arrive at your destination. You can see it all on your car’s dashboard screen so you know what’s around you. Say where you want to go. And get going.”

call or chat

We can call from Android Auto or even the assistant is able to read our messages. If someone writes to us, we can make Google reads the message aloud to us without having to mislead us and stop looking at the road. We can respond to messages by speaking: you give Google the order that you want to respond and dictate the response. You just have to say it out loud and it will be sent.

In addition, we can also tell him to call someone and he will do it automatically without us having to touch the screen or the mobile phone. This avoids all kinds of distractions. And Android Auto is compatible with different chat tools such as WhatsApp, Hangouts, Telegram, Messenger…

Requirements and compatibility

There are a number of requirements that we must meet. The first thing is that the car is compatible with Android Auto, as we will see in the list below. But you also have to take into account another series of aspects: we need to have a mobile phone with Android 6.0 or higher versions with a data plan. AND we need to have a USB cable high quality or a stereo for wireless connection.

In addition, the application must be available in our country. In the case of Spain we can use Android Auto but it is also in other countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Italy, Peru, Panama, Paraguay, etc.

Once we meet the requirements (check compatibility in the next section) we just have to connect it. They explain it from the Android Auto help section: “With most compatible vehicles and stereos, it is enough to connect the phone using a USB cable. If your car display supports wireless, you need to pair your phone with your car’s Bluetooth to set it up. Once configured, and depending on the car you have, the phone will automatically connect or the Car application icon will appear on the car screen”

Android Auto Compatible Cars

There are over 500 compatible models that can use Android Auto or have a compatible stereo. From many different brands of all prices and all countries. We can find models of Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Citroën, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Fiat, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Iveco, Landd Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes, Nisan, Opel, Peugot, Renault, Porsche …

Worse, not all brands have a complete fleet that is compatible with this operating system, so what we must do is go to the official website of the operating system and to the compatibility section where we can choose our car or the car that we are going to buy. . From the brand we can see all the compatible models, the exact model and the year of manufacture. So we can get an idea of ​​whether or not we can use it in the future.