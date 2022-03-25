Applied genomics in oncology, master key in precision medicine

Update knowledge of precision medicine and its implementation in oncology has been the objective of the VIII National Symposium on Applied Genomics in Oncology held in Madrid. The forum, which has brought together doctors and experts from Pathological Anatomy and Molecular Biology throughout the country, has become a point of discussion on how the greater knowledge of molecular data of each patient can change the therapeutic approach on a day-to-day basis.

Throughout the day, the progress and challengesboth scientists and bureaucraticfacing precision medicine, projecting a slide of the current situation of oncology genomics.

The inauguration was carried out by the organizers, Big Henrychief of oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center and James Capdevila, oncologist of Hospital Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology and the Teknon Oncology Institute, which featured Cristóbal Belda as a guest.

The director of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) stressed that there is a long way to go in doing science and wanted to stress that it must be implementation science. Belda considers it a priority to reduce the great gap that exists between the high level of tools used in scientific activity and their real application in target patients. To do this, he recalled the creation three years ago of the project IMPACTwhose ultimate goal is to reduce this gap.

IMPACT Its mission is to establish the pillars to facilitate the effective deployment of precision medicine in the National system of healthensuring the scientific-technical quality, equity and efficiency in the use of available scientific resources to respond to the needs of citizens.

This year the III call opens and according to Belda’s forecasts, it will have an amount of around €150 million. Likewise, he pointed out the three pillars on which this project is based: a high-level genomic medicine – which would put scientists at the service of citizens-; cohorts that allow to reach a predictive medicine and a column of data to keep them and compute with them.

“When we find ourselves at the door of the portfolio of services we speak different languageswhat we have to do is try to ensure that they have all the necessary information to be able to make the decision, and we have to generate that information in terms of biomarkers with scientific knowledge, that is IMPaCT”, pointed out the director of the ISCIII.

Same goal, different languages

Belda, emphasized the need to translate scientific language into an administrative one. “Our colleagues from the Portfolio General Directorate asked us for scientific advice on the incorporation of genetics and genomics as diagnostic tools, and we had to carry out a much-needed translation exercise.” He insisted on the responsibility that scientists themselves have in this regard, to make it possible for all advances to reach society as soon as possible. In order to bridge the gap that separates the scientific world and the administrative world, the director of the ISCIII considers it necessary to incorporate directors who come from the world of science. “There are times when it is necessary to stop taking cisplatin and start reading royal decrees; that many of us take that step at some point in our lives”, he added.

Most innovative lines of research in cancer

During the event, a table was dedicated to new developments in lines of oncology research. CRISPR was the first to make an appearance. sandra rodriguezof the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) was in charge of explaining this gene editing therapy that uses some guides and an enzyme (Cas9) to target selected areas of the DNA and cut. In this way the ends can be glued together and the gene inactivated or DNA templates introduced.

Rodríguez highlighted the potential of this revolutionary system, but also wanted to warn that there are still years of clinical work to be done to reduce the off-target effects that is, unwanted mutations.

The second shift was for Mariano Barbacidmolecular oncologist at CNIOwho unraveled precision medicine and agnostic tumors, in which the mutation determines which type of drug to use regardless of the rest of the characteristics. Likewise, he made a review of current targeted therapies, highlighting the vital importance of molecular diagnosis of the tumor.

Barbacid believes that the future of cancer treatments lies in drug combinations, although he also warns of existing limitations due to toxicity. He states that “the cure of the tumor through selective drug combinations It will be achieved, but it will cost a lot”.

The last speaker at the table was Luis Alvarez Vallinaof the immunology service of the October Twelve Hospitalwho exposed the BITE technologythe use of biospecific antibodies as an effective instrument to achieve immunomodulation.

Access to new technologies

In the second table, titled “Access to new technologies and evaluation in daily practice of their usefulness”intervened Elena Casaus. The coordinator of the Regional Strategy for Advanced therapies of the Community of Madrid made a review of the necessary milestones or phases that a medicine needs to go through in order to address its access.

Likewise, it provided data on the five drugs that right now there are Advanced Therapy available in our country. Specifically, two of them are CAR-T therapies, another is cell therapy and the rest are gene therapies, one for spinal muscular atrophy and one for a type of retinal dystrophy. He also reported that there are four other CAR-T therapies, two of which are at the gates of the national market.

Casaus wanted to remind us that these are therapies of great economic impactbut it must be taken into account that they belong to a single administration and “if a pay-for-results agreementas is being done in most cases, the economic impact is minimized”, he pointed out.

The Community of Madrid designed the Regional Strategy for Advanced Therapies at the end of 2018 and it is mainly focused on the care part. In the Advanced Therapies Unit, for each drug, a Management Plan crafted by experts.

CAR-T therapies in the Community of Madrid

Of all the plans, the one in which the Madrid region has developed the most experience is in the CAR-T therapiesof which Casaus wanted to provide recent data.

“We have been registering patients for more than three years. Since it was implemented 171 applications have been processed of treatment with CAR-T therapies. They are not just patients from the community, but a 26 percent comes from other regions. In 2021, the number of requests increased by 65 percent compared to those processed in 2019, ”said the Madrid coordinator of the Regional Strategy for Advanced Therapies.

In Madrid, the specialized center for this type of treatment in adults is the Gregory Maranonwhile for pediatrics it is referred to Hospital Niño Jesús and Children’s Peace.

Casaus highlighted that “three out of every four requests corresponded to patients diagnosed with lymphoma with an average age of 60 years and of the total number of patients who requested therapy, it has been infuse treatment only at 99“. The reasons why patients do not manage to infuse themselves are several, it may be due to clinical worsening or production failure. These figures are still lower than those estimated in 2018 by the Spanish Society of Hematology (SEHH), although they are attributable to the passage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overload of regional budgets

During the discussion of the topics, it was incorporated Eduardo Rabosowho wanted to convey the current reality of the Biomarkers Law, “right now there is nothing presented,” he said. The spokesman for Health of the Popular Party in the Senatewas blunt in stating that “We have to talk about money now, or it will be the most serious limitation that we have for the development of these therapies. We are seeing it now and we are going to see it in a very substantial way in the short term”.

According to Raboso, Chief of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at La Princesa Hospital and MD Anderson Hospitalthe Senate has put on the table the problem of the biomarkers. Through a motion in the Health Commission of the Upper House, the Government has been urged to establish a national policy that guarantees patients from the different autonomies access to this type of therapy. However, he assures that the Executive “so far has not made a move and I do not see him in a position to review the funding to include these treatments extensively and intensively in the Health portfolio.”

In addition, he warned of the possible consequences that this lack of financing would entail and insists that “national strategies are the responsibility of the ministry, the amount of biomarkers that are being developed is prodigious and therefore the organizational effort must be at the national level. If not, we can end up with a regional overload that has no place in the normal budgeting of the public health system”.

