appointment on Tv8 in January

This year we can define it as the year reunions and reboots: an event that is very fashionable as it gives the younger generations the opportunity to learn about cult TV series from the 1990s and 2000s.

A reunion of all that has attracted the attention of the public? Obviously that of Friends. Long overdue, it has been delayed due to the global pandemic that has slowed its pace, but in the end it aired in May on HBO Max and on Sky. We had a chance to see the reunited cast after nearly twenty years apart and after ten seasons and two hundred and thirty-six episodes. Friends it was a cult series of the nineties, one of the most loved series by the public and which, even today, is very successful and interesting. We found the actors on the famous sofa Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer ready to review the most iconic episodes and relive unforgettable moments between confessions (such as the kiss and the interest between Rachel and Ross) and remember.

The cast of Friends

Unfortunately, however, not everyone has had a chance to see the reunion since they do not possess Sky and finding it in streaming was practically impossible, even today there are only a few short clips on Youtube. But now, finally, something new has arrived to start the new year in the best possible way. Tv8 has a surprise for its viewers as it will air the reunion of Friends. This is the first free TV after airing on Sky and the appointment is expected for Wednesday 5 January at 21.30. Get ready for a real show starring not only the actors of the TV series, but also international guests of the caliber of Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford or Lady Gaga to name a few. Obviously the event series will also remain available on demand on Sky and Now. Needless to say, the public looks forward to this moment to attend the reunion of Friends which won 4 2021 Emmy nominations.

