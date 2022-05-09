appointment with prevention on Sunday 8 May 2022

New appointment with the prevention by ASL Foggia. The “Fifth non-competitive walk” is scheduled for Sunday 8 May 2022 in Foggia: a way to promote the correct lifestyles that are the basis of cancer prevention and to spend a Sunday dedicated to healthy movement and company .

The program includes departure at 9.30 from Piazza Giordano and arrival, along a path that winds through the city center, in Parcocittà.

As reported by the American Institute for Cancer Research (Available at: www.aicr.org/), robust and consistent scientific evidence suggests that being physically active and exercising can reduce the risk of cancer, help you have a healthy weight and reduce the risk of numerous chronic diseases.

Just 30 minutes of physical activity 5 times a week can go a long way in improving health. To get the most out of physical activity, then, it should be combined with a healthy diet.

The “Fifth non-competitive walk” is organized by: ASD Runner Parco San Felice “Running Woman”; ASL Foggia and “Med Food Anticancer Program” (promoted by the Department of Prevention).

Participants: ANDOS; AIDO; AVIS; “Healthy lifestyles”; “Laughter Yoga”; GAMA Oncology; “The Tree of Life onlus”; “The runners of Capitanata”; “Agata Association”.