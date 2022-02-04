Appointment with the winter stars REVIEW LIVE – Space & Astronomy

It starts from the majestic constellation of Orion to dive into the homonymous nebula, passing through the sparkling cluster of the Pleiades, to discover how the stars in our galaxy, the Milky Way, are born, live and die, stretching our gaze to our neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy: is the virtual journey to discover the stars in winter proposed by the experts of the National Institute of Astrophysics. Scheduled for Friday 4 February, starting at 6:30 pm, the appointment is a new live show from the series “Il Cielo in the living room”, dedicated to the wonders of the winter sky observed by INAF telescopes throughout the country.

The broadcast is broadcast on the YouTube and Facebook channels of EduInaf, the organization’s educational and dissemination magazine and will show – weather permitting – live observations from the INAF offices in Palermo and Trieste, accompanied by the guests Simone Antoniucci, INAF researcher in Rome and star formation expert, and Luca Orrù, President of the Italian Amateur Astronomers Union (Uai).