CHIOGGIA – Moments of apprehension for the fate of Cesare Bullo, a missionary from Chioggia who is being heard by the Ethiopian police in these days about his activities in the African state. It was learned from the Ethiopian capital where the Venetian prelate is at large and is lending himself to various depositions always assisted by the Embassy of Italy. A deposition should also take place tomorrow.

It is however excluded that the missionary is in custody as was the case for eight days to Alberto Livoni, the Emilian humanitarian worker released yesterday. Bullo is 80 years old and he is director of the Don Bosco Center in Addis Ababa, had reported media sources in recent days, recalling that he has lived in Ethiopia since 1975.

They are all home too the Salesians who had been arrested on 5 November by government military forces in an education center in the Gottera area, Addis Ababa. There were 17 priests, brothers and employees in the Center. “They returned home after being interrogated for a long time“, sources in Ethiopia report who also speak of moments of tension. In any case, the situation would remain delicate. In the interrogations, the central question would have been that of the financial aspects of the school, as if the main reason for the detention by the military was linked to an economic interest.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray

The grip of the Ethiopian police and judiciary on an alleged Tigrinya “fifth column” in Addis Ababa does not ease. And the Ethiopians continue to search and plumb any leads or people they think they suspect. And they continue to detain the two local colleagues of the humanitarian worker, sifting through every activity, including religious ones, in search of connivance with the militiamen of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigrè (Tplf). The release of 65-year-old Livoni, arrested on Saturday 6 November, was announced by the NGO of which he is the coordinator for Ethiopia, the «Vis» (“International volunteering for development”), thanking the Italian Embassy in Addis Ababa. “For the tireless commitment” that led to his release, despite the state of emergency imposed on the country does not place time limits on police stops. However, the NGO remains “apprehensive” for its two local operators of which it hopes “an immediate release”.

The Ethiopian authorities, at least according to media rumors, wanted to clarify the destination of about 20 thousand dollars paid by Livoni and exclude that they were used to finance the Tplf just as his militiamen are about 400 kilometers north of Addis Ababa, threatening to attack the capital. A nightmare that pushes the security forces, even through hundreds of arrests, to look for anyone who might revolt inside the city at some critical moment or who can support the Tigrinya forces financially.

Ethiopia, what’s happening

The situation in which arrests and interrogations take place is that of one civil war already with thousands of deaths and more than 2.5 million displaced persons, which began in November of last year: the militiamen of a minority ethnic group (Tigers are less than 6% of the population) hired her with varying fortunes. politically and economically controlled Ethiopia for over a quarter of a century. It is an autonomous region that does not resign itself to the downsizing imposed by the young Ethiopian premier Abiy Ahmed: a Nobel Peace Prize winner by virtue of the conclusion of the more than ten-year conflict with the neighboring Eritrean, which turned into a warrior in an attempt to overcome the current federalism ethnic through a unitarian discourse based on the concept of “medemer” (a word that means “synergy”). Meanwhile, Nigerian Olusegun Obasanjo, African Union special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said he still hopes to end the conflict through a dialogue which, however, he warned, cannot begin without a preliminary immediate ceasefire.