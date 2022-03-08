Apprehension orders are issued and searches are carried out due to a fight in Querétaro

The Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office announced that it was requested and obtained from the Control Judge 26 arrest warrants and the authorization of 21 searcheswhich are carried out at this time in various colonies of the municipalities of Querétaro, El Marqués, Corregidora, Colón and San Juan del Río.

After the fight that took place on March 5 at the Corregidora Stadium and that left 26 hospitalized, of which 22 have already been dischargedwere accredited criminal acts of 26 “main aggressors”of which were only advanced on their behalf due to legal proceedings:

“Adrian “N”, Juan Gerardo “N”, Marco Antonio “N”, Víctor Mario “N”, Josue Natael “N”, Luis Alberto “N”, Víctor “N”, Juan Carlos “N”, Ángel “N ”, Hugo “N”, Ignacio “N”, Jesús “N”, Jesús Alberto “N”, José Alfredo “N”, Iván “N”, Jaime Fernando “N”, Christian “N”, Eduardo “N”, Edgar Emmanuel “N”, Mario Alberto “N”, Juan Pablo “N”, Juan Manuel “N”, Brandon “N”, Edgar León “N”, Miguel Ángel “N”, Carlos Alberto “N”, Jonathan Carlos “ N” and Omar “N”.

With the judicial mandate that was granted by the Judge of Control of the Judicial Power, the Specialized Unit in the Investigation of Homicides, which is made up of ministerial, expert and investigative police personnel, as well as supported by the state police, 21 simultaneous searches are carried out in 17 neighborhoods of the aforementioned municipalities.

Governor asked for patience

In order not to hinder the investigations and not to alert those presumed involved, Mauricio Curi, governor of Querétaro, asked for calm while the negotiations advanced, convinced that he will find the aggressors.

“We have a good Prosecutor’s Office that gives results and they have my full confidence. In Querétaro we do things well, the easiest thing is to catch them and stop them, but mishandling can occur. We are opening the investigation folders that are not only for scandals or fights in sporting events, it is also for attempted murder and criminal association, we are serious, “he explained.

