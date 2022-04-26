Apprenticeship offer: Corporate Sport and Events Project Manager – Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Olympic and Sports Committee

THE STRUCTURE

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Olympic and Sports Committee is an association, a decentralized body of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, which aims to preserve the Olympic values ​​and promote the practice of sport on its territory.

The CROS Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in its function of “Network Head” of the Sports Movement (in connection with the CNOSF and the CDOS of the region) federates more than 90 Leagues and Regional Committees (members), 450 Departmental Committees and approximately 21 000 clubs.

The CROS Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes program tends to meet several major objectives in order to ensure the sustainable development of sports activities in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region:

– The structuring of the voluntary sector;

– Territorial anchoring of sports projects;

– The educational and social dimension of sport.

THE MISSIONS IN BRIEF

Mission 1 – Develop the corporate sport project

Mission 2 – Support the management of major CROS events

Mission 3 – Promote and develop the endowment fund

THE CONDITIONS

Apprenticeship contract: 24 months

Application deadline: May 4, 2022

Start: September 1, 2022

Place of work: Lyons (69)

Recruitment process

Letter of motivation and CV to be sent to the President of CROS

Deadline for submitting applications: May 4, 2022

Estimated interview dates: May 10, 2022, afternoon

Date of signature of the contract: no later than June 30, 2022

Desired starting date: September 1, 2022

By email: thierrypeysson@franceolympique.com