Apprenticeship offer: Corporate Sport and Events Project Manager – Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Olympic and Sports Committee
THE STRUCTURE
The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Olympic and Sports Committee is an association, a decentralized body of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, which aims to preserve the Olympic values and promote the practice of sport on its territory.
The CROS Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in its function of “Network Head” of the Sports Movement (in connection with the CNOSF and the CDOS of the region) federates more than 90 Leagues and Regional Committees (members), 450 Departmental Committees and approximately 21 000 clubs.
The CROS Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes program tends to meet several major objectives in order to ensure the sustainable development of sports activities in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region:
– The structuring of the voluntary sector;
– Territorial anchoring of sports projects;
– The educational and social dimension of sport.
THE MISSIONS IN BRIEF
Mission 1 – Develop the corporate sport project
Mission 2 – Support the management of major CROS events
Mission 3 – Promote and develop the endowment fund
THE CONDITIONS
Apprenticeship contract: 24 months
Application deadline: May 4, 2022
Start: September 1, 2022
Place of work: Lyons (69)
Recruitment process
Letter of motivation and CV to be sent to the President of CROS
Deadline for submitting applications: May 4, 2022
Estimated interview dates: May 10, 2022, afternoon
Date of signature of the contract: no later than June 30, 2022
Desired starting date: September 1, 2022
By email: thierrypeysson@franceolympique.com
GOOD PLAN : To subscribe to the Canal+, beIN SPORTS, Eurosport channels… at the best price, go here (flash sale until April 28, 2022)