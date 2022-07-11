Approach to fungal infections in Pediatrics

Daniel O’Day, CEO of Gilead Sciences.

The invasive fungal infections (IFIs) are a growing problem in the population, especially in immunosuppressed pediatric patients where, in some cases, mortality rates of up to 50 percent are reached. A fact that is largely due to the fact that the antimicrobial resistance it is an emerging problem, which makes the treatment of these diseases highly complex. These were some of the topics covered in ‘Triio Kids- Topics and Challenges in Infectious, Intensive Care and Oncology’, the initiative promoted by Gilead Sciences which was born in 2021 with the aim of bringing current knowledge of infections closer to both pediatricians specializing in infectious diseases, intensivists and oncohematologists, as well as doctors in training and whose conclusions on fungal, viral and bacterial infection in pediatric patients, where it is necessary a multidisciplinary approach from the triple vision of the hemato-oncologist, the intensivist and the pediatric infectologist, they have been presented at the ‘Triio Kids 2.0 Conference’.

Thus, Montserrat Grandson MoorHead of Service of the Intensive Care Unit of the Niño Jesús Children’s Hospital, and moderator of the block “The IFI in Madrid of the 21st Century”, has highlighted the importance of these conferences, since they are based “on a multidisciplinary approach to improve diagnosis and individualized treatment pediatric oncohematology patient with severe infection”. Nieto has also added that “the growing problem that the increase in invasive fungal infections in children with immunosuppression supposes in the critical and oncohaematological patient, including a increased incidence of filamentous fungi, since they are accompanied by high mortality rates. That is why he advocates “individualizing the treatment of antifungals through pharmacogenetics and therapeutic monitoring of drugs, being a possibility that we should incorporate into our clinical practice since it allows us to optimize the treatment of these patients.”

In the second block “The Virus Challenge”, Anthony Perezhead of the Pediatric Hemato-oncology Service at Hospital La Paz, has advanced that “today there are diagnostic tools (based on flow cytometry) that allow us to differentiate and diagnose early if patients are suffering from viral infections or bacterial infections, which allows us to intervene early”. But, above all, Pérez wanted to emphasize that “in the control of viral diseases, cellular immunity is fundamental, of which the cellular immunity memory It is a fundamental therapeutic strategy. And how to transfer cellular immunity to an immunocompromised patient, to a vulnerable patient through what we call adoptive cell therapy. And that adoptive cell therapy is now allowing us to safely administer different strategies.”

During the third block, “Bacteria: the enemy that never sleeps”, Mary Louise Navarro, from the Infectious Diseases Section of the Pediatric Service of the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón in Madrid, recalled “the importance of resistant bacteria due to the morbidity and mortality they cause in the pediatric population we serve in our hospitals; knowing the ecology of the hospital unit where one works, of monitoring colonization by multiresistant bacteria of these patients, to optimize antibiotic treatment and the importance of PROA equipment for this”.

“Cancer treatment in children is highly developed and this makes children survive a very complex situation, but it also puts them at risk of suffering from infections that can be very serious, including those caused by resistant bacteria. This day was key to discuss how to treat these patients who are colonized by these bacteria and can present infections. In addition to recalling the need to carry out pediatric research programs to have the new antibiotics with action against resistant bacteria ready and approved”, added Navarro.



Mortality rate in pediatric patients



In fact, the death rate from candidemia in pediatric patients it is estimated at 10 percent; On the other hand, the mortality rater invasive aspergillosis in children with cancer or who have received a transplant it can be as high as 50 percent. Among patients with oncohematological neoplasms, 80% suffer episodes of fever and neutropenia, however, in two out of three patients the focus is not evident or cannot be identified.

As a result of “Triio Kids- Topics and Challenges in Infectious, Intensive and Oncology” the coordinators have prepared the article entitled “Major infectious challenges in the child whith febrile neutropenia” in which are collected main recommendationsAbout bacterial infections, resistance to drugs used in prophylaxis and management of febrile neutropenia in children. This article has been reviewed and accepted for publication by the ‘Journal of Clinical and Translational Oncology’.

The coordinators of the conference were María Luisa Navarro, from the Infectious Diseases Section of the Pediatric Service of the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón in Madrid; Antonio Perez, head of the Pediatric Hemato-oncology Service at the La Paz Hospital and Montserrat Nieto Moro, head of the Intensive Care Unit Service at the Niño Jesús Children’s Hospital, also counting on the participation of different expert speakers from pediatric hospitals from Madrid.

These conferences are part of Gilead’s commitment and have the endorsement of the three pediatric scientific societies: Spanish Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (Sehop), Spanish Society of Pediatric Intensive Care (Secip) and Spanish Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases (SEIP).