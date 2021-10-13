Approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the US will likely be postponed until 2022, a research firm says

According to Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research at research firm CFRA, crypto investors may have to wait a long time for a Bitcoin ETF to be approved.

Speaking on CNBC’s “ETF Edge” on October 12, Rosenbluth said that although a Bitcoin ETF will certainly be the first crypto industry product to gain approval, the current opaque regulatory situation could lead to further postponements.

There are currently more than 20 crypto ETFs awaiting approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission: in recent years, there have been several extensions but no approval.

The analyst suggests that regulators may be waiting for all of these products to actually be ready for launch, so they can be approved at the same time and prevent early comers from having a competitive edge:

“It is possible – in fact, we think it is very likely – that we will see a delay in approving a Bitcoin ETF until 2022, that is, until the regulatory environment is no longer defined.”

Van Eck Associates CEO Jan van Eck points out that the SEC’s primary concern is the discrepancy between real Bitcoin prices and the price of futures contracts, as well as the potential for funds to outgrow.

“When there is a rally in Bitcoin, futures strategies can underperform up to 20% per year. […] The SEC wants to gain some authority in the underlying Bitcoin markets. “

Van Eck suggests that the regulator needs more control over crypto trading: his recent calls to Coinbase for its lending product are a clear example. Other popular trading platforms such as Robinhood are already regulated and registered as a broker-dealer.

Any speculation about a possible delay could affect the price of Bitcoin: several analysts in fact suggest that big investors are hoarding BTC just in anticipation of an ETF approval in October. The asset gained 37.5% in the past fortnight, hitting a local top of $ 58,000 on October 12; however, further delay by the SEC could halt the current bullish momentum.

Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst, still believes there is a 75% chance that an ETF will be approved this month.

In early October, the SEC extended the maturity of four Bitcoin ETFs – the Global X Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie XBTO Bitcoin Futures Fund, WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust, and Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF – for an additional 45 days. In September, Van Eck’s reserve-backed Bitcoin ETF was delayed by the SEC for the second time this year, postponing the approval date to November 14.