approved in acid sphingomyelinase deficiency

Raquel Tapia, General Director of the Specialized Medicine Area of ​​Sanofi Iberia.

The European Commission (EC) has approved Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa), from Sanofi, as the first and only therapy for acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD); a rare disease of genetic origin, progressive and life-threatening.

The drug has been given the green light in Europe as enzyme replacement therapy for manifestations unrelated to the Central Nervous System (CNS) of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency in pediatric and adult patients with ASMD type A/B or ASMD type B. An approval based on positive data from two clinical trials (ASCEND and ASCEND-Peds) in which a “noticeable improvement and clinically relevant” lung function and reduced spleen and liver volumes, with a well-tolerated safety profile. Because of the urgent unmet medical needs of people with ASMD, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has awarded to olipudase alfa the Priority Medicines designation (Prime). It has also received such designations from other regulatory agencies around the world.

In the words of Jesús Villarrubia, doctor of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Service of the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital (Madrid), “the results show that it is the most effective treatment of all those existing for lysosomal diseases”. As he explains, “it is recombinant sphingomyelinase and allows to supply the enzyme that people with ASMD are deficient in. This supposes a radical change in your quality of life, significantly improving respiratory failure, reducing organomegaly, improving cytopenias and bone pathology; and reversing the lipid profile, which becomes normal”. In short, “it entails a significant improvement in both the quality and the Life expectancy of these patients”, he adds. Villarrubia has been the principal investigator (PI) of the clinical trial of the new drug in Spain and, as such, the one who has included the most patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency in the trial for adults worldwide.

In parallel, Sanofi has also obtained authorization from the EC to market Nexviadyme (avalglucosidase alfa) as a new treatment for Pompe disease; another rare and debilitating disorder for which the currently available therapeutic option (Myozyme or alglucosidase alfa, from the same Company) is from 2006. This medicine may distributed in the European Union as a new therapeutic option for Pompe disease, an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for the long-term treatment of this pathology, both late-onset and childhood-onset.

As explained by Domingo González-Lamuño, doctor of the Pediatric Nephrology and Metabolism Unit of the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital (Santander) and president of the Spanish Association for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (Aecom), “Pompe disease is a rare genetic disorder which conditions an accumulation of glycogen in different cells of the body, especially muscles and heart, due to a defect in the enzyme called acid alpha-glucosidase. The younger the patient is at the time of diagnosis, the more severe the symptoms can be. For example, babies develop problems that they put their lives at risk“. “It is a recombinant enzyme capable of replacing the function of acid alpha-glucosidase in the breakdown of muscle glycogen, since it has been designed to internalize in lysosomes of the affected muscle cells,” he adds.

Rare disease research

The two EC approvals demonstrate that Sanofi’s “commitment” to the research and development of innovative solutions for rare disorders it is as “firm” as it was 40 years ago, when the company began its scientific journey in this field.

“Went pioneers in their day and today we are again”, assures Raquel Tapia, general director of the Specialized Medicine Area of ​​Sanofi Iberia. “Once again, we have challenged the limits of science and medicine; and we have done so convinced that the people who live with very rare disorders such as ASMD or Pompe disease should have the same right to be investigate innovative therapies for their illness than those who have a more prevalent pathology,” he continues.

However, Tapia warns that the R+D+i in the area of ​​rare diseases (EERR) “it is not an easy path”. In this sense, he explains that “several reports confirm that last year only half of the orphan drugs approved in Europe were financed in Spain; a figure well below benchmark European countries such as Germany, Italy or France”. “We have to keep working to get the innovative treatments reach those who need them as quickly and in the best possible way,” he says.

Approvals of the two treatments have been based on the results of ASCEND clinical trials and ASCEND-Peds, for adult and pediatric patients with ASMD; Y COMET and Mini-COMET for people with late-onset and childhood-onset Pompe disease, respectively.