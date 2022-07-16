Approved in Congress “new Law of Grandchildren” that would grant Spanish citizenship to children and grandchildren!

The Congress of Spain approved amidst much controversy the new law of Democratic Memory or “law of grandchildren” as it is known in much of Latin America, for the possibility it offers of acquiring citizenship to children and grandchildren of Spaniards who were exiled during Francoism.

This Thursday, July 14, this law was approved in Congress, which will continue to generate much controversy due to the pact with the Basque independence party, EH Bildu. This pact allowed the Executive of President Pedro Sánchez to save the law and obtain the necessary support to carry out the project in Congress.

For Latinos, this new law supposes a deepening of the Law of Historical Memory of 2007 and that granted Spanish citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Cubans Spanish descendants. Almost a year ago the project was approved by the Council of Ministers, but later it was frozen in Congress, due to the opposition of most of the parties.

“The way the law is now, if nothing is changed, it will cause a stampede of people to the consulates to try to get nationality. And the problem is that these laws are a window that only opens for three years. And this can mean that consulates like the one in Havana or the one in Buenos Aires are flooded and do not have the material resources to carry out all the procedures that are going to be requested,” said the President of the Human Rights Commission. Civil Rights and Participation of the General Council of Spanish Citizens Abroad, David Casarejos.

After the vote in Congress this Thursday, it will be discussed in the Senate next September, where amendments can be proposed or the bill ratified. But most of the press considers that this is the most important step to make the Law a reality.

NEW LAW FOR GRANDCHILDREN APPROVED IN SPAIN: BENEFITS FOR CUBANS

The Casarejos official added that another problem is that many people, unfortunately, will not find out that they have the right to apply for Spanish nationality and they will remember after the law is finalized. He insists that the consulates are going to have to put in place the means to provide everyone with the possibility of accessing their right.

“Obviously, someone who is the son or grandson of Spaniards by origin is Spanish; The law says so or the law does not say so,” he concludes.

This new law offers the possibility of acquiring Spanish nationality for all those born outside of Spain to a father or mother, grandfather or grandmother who were originally Spanish. Regardless of whether they are minors or adults.

Also the sons and daughters of legal age of those Spaniards whose nationality was recognized by the 2007 law, may opt for their right to citizenship because on this occasion the age range does not matter. Before, only minor children became citizens. That would pay off. (See the image attached at the end)

Last July, the Consulate General reported on Twitter that the Law was not yet “a legal text in force.”

Likewise, they indicated that “no type of communications will be answered in relation to the parliamentary procedure. Neither citations or documentation. This Consulate General will update the information related to this rule.

