Approved in the Chamber a resolution ordering the cancellation of the LUMA Energy contract

The House of Representatives approved this afternoon a joint resolution ordering the Public-Private Partnerships Authority to cancel the contract for LUMA Energy in charge of the transmission and distribution system.

The vote was 29-16 with one vote abstained.

The entire Penepé delegation voted against, except Lourdes Ramos, who abstained because she was an employee of the Electric Power Authority. New Progressives Joel Franqui Aquiles, José “Memo” González and Ángel Bulerín Ramos were absent.

Popular representative Luis Raúl Torres defended the measure by arguing that LUMA has failed to comply with the metrics stipulated in its contract.

“The contract, as it is, does not serve the best interests of Puerto Rico and LUMA has failed to comply with the execution metrics, they have allowed more than 14 blackouts and the duration of those blackouts have lasted longer than previously with PREPA, they do not have the necessary full staff and have been negligent in complying with the maintenance of all the areas in charge of LUMA”Torres told the press.

Asked if the measure will have fertile ground in the Senate, Torres indicated that the Chamber only fulfills its responsibility.

“There is evidence, more than enough, with the documents that are attached to the report that we have rendered today and with the different reports that we have submitted… the non-compliance is clearly seen. LUMA currently has a supplementary contract of 18 months, so it is the right time so that due to LUMA’s breach it can be canceled more easily.

The current contract is for $115 million and he has been paid $160 million during his transition year. The 15-year contract does not come into effect until PREPA’s debt is restructured.

That contract is for $105 million and up to an additional $20 million.

The popular legislator maintained that there is an atmosphere, together with the Penepé delegation, to approve a measure so that the supervision of the LUMA contract passes to PREPA.