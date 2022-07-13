Approved the degrees of Medicine of Jaén and Almería

The Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucía has approved the Medicine degrees of the Universities of Almería and Jaén for the 2022-2023 academic year, a procedure that puts an end to the creation of the two new titles.

Thus, after the approval of the Medicine degree from DEVA (Assessment and Accreditation Directorate), both the University of Jaén and the University of Almería have the final support of the Junta de Andalucía for introduce both Medicine degrees in the map of regional degrees, which thus concludes the constitution of its degree map.

Both academic institutions offer, for the 2022-2023 academic year, 60 places for the Medicine degree, which has been among the highest cut-off marks of each of the universities. Thus, in the case of Almería, the Medicine degree has positioned itself with the highest cut-off mark of the institution, with 13,442.

For its part, in Jaén, Medicine has also occupied all its positions, ranking with a cut-off mark of 13,415 points.

As they have emphasized from both institutions, the teaching for which it will be the first course is assured with teachers of the universities themselves, thus being a more theoretical first year.

Where will the Medicine classes be held in Almería and Jaén?

Medicine students from the University of Almería will be integrated into the Faculty of Health Sciences. As the University of Almería is a comprehensive campus, it will have all the available infrastructure, that is, four classrooms for theoretical teaching, as well as the Health Sciences building, which has 20 classrooms for different types of teaching.

For its part, the University of Jaén will teach the Medicine degree in the additional laboratories of its Lagunilla campus. Thus, until the completion of the future R+D+i and ICT building, where the Faculty of Health Sciences will be transferred, students will be able to teach in the spaces that the university already has.