approved the factory transformation plan

A PLAN FOR FACTORIES – Is called Planning Round 70 the new plan presented by Volkswagen Group which defines the “Road map” for convert its production plants, with the set goal of becoming the leader of electric mobility by 2025 (the manufacturer expects that by 2026 one in four vehicles sold will be battery-powered). Specifically, all the main European production plants will be transformed, thanks to investments that foresee 89 billion euros aimed exclusively at electric mobility and digitalization.

GENERALIZED CONVERSION – The Volkswagen Group will invest 21 billion euros in plants in Lower Saxony (Wolfsburg, Hannover, Braunschweig, Salzgitter, Osnabrück and Emden). Most of these will be directed to component production and systems. The Hanover site will be fully converted to electricity. Audi’s first Artemis project vehicle will be produced here, as well as a new Bentley-branded model, the ID.California, and the Moia and ID.Buzz AD self-driving shuttles. In addition to the hardware for the charging infrastructure, axles for models based on the MEB platform will also be produced in Hanover.

BIG CHANGES FOR WOLFSBURG – The plant in. Will also be electrified Wolfsburg, where the first vehicle of the Trinity project will be produced from 2026. The Volkswagen Group also plans to retool the site for the production complete with ID.3 from 2024. Partial production is planned before this year, with supplies from Zwickau.

BATTERY PRODUCTION – In Braunschweig, Salzgitter and Kassel, the Volkswagen Group will invest in the expansion of the current one battery production, rotors / stators and electric motors intended for MEB models. The factories are also preparing to produce key components of the SSP platform. The Salzgitter site will be further expanded to become a European reference point for batteries; The development, planning and control of accumulator production will also come together here. Still with regard to batteries, the Supervisory Board approved the creation of a European company that will bring together all the Group’s activities relating to batteries and will facilitate the involvement of third parties in the future. This new company will also oversee the recently announced strategic partnerships with Umicore, 24M and Vulcan Energy.

UNIFIED CELL – The Volkswagen Group will invest around 2 billion euros in the production of its own unified cell for batteries with higher production volumes in the gigafactory in Lower Saxony, starting in 2025. In Leipzig, the synergies of the PPE electric platform for the premium segment will be exploited, with two Porsche-branded models. As for the electrification of the Neckarsulm plant, it will be equipped for the next generation of Audi’s E6 model family. From 2026 the new Audi Q8 e-tron will be produced at the Brussels plant, already converted to electric. Finally, in Spain, the production of compact electric vehicles and electric SUVs is planned, in the multi-brand plants of Martorell and Pamplona, ​​starting from 2025.

THE 2021 GOALS – As for the economic goals, for this year, the Volkswagen Group has confirmed their target on the operating margin in the high range of the 6-7.5% range. Deliveries to customers will be around 9 million units. The Group reiterates that the adjusted net cash flow for the auto division will reach 15 billion euros. Progress has been made in the current year under the fixed cost reduction program; at the end of September, fixed costs were cut by 8% compared to 2019. The goal is to reach a reduction of 10% by 2023.

ELECTRICITY FORECASTS – Overall, the manufacturer expects an increase in the share of electric cars from the current 5-6% a about 25% in 2026. Furthermore, by 2030, nearly a third of revenue in the global mobility market is projected to come from software-based services. To achieve this goal up to 2026, 30 billion euros have been earmarked for digitization.