Approved the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for people over 50: when will vaccination begin

In the morning hours of this May 6, The National Government, together with the Minister of Health, made two important announcements regarding vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Health, headed by the head of the portfolio, Fernando Ruiz, announced that today the country reached the number it had been seeking since the National Vaccination Plan began.

According to the official, In the last cut of the report with COVID-19 vaccination figures, 70% of the Colombian population with complete schemes was exceeded. That is, to dateaccording to Ruiz, there are 48,715,566 Colombians over 3 years of age who have doses of the biological against illness.

This is a very important milestone because we had raised it from the beginning of the National Vaccination Plan Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz

According to the head of the ministry, “42,411,507 (from Colombians) have received a first dose and 35,763,941 a second dose, which represents 70.1% of the total population.” On the other hand, the President of the Republic, Iván Duque Márquez, announced that after having reached these levels of vaccination, it is important to maintain herd immunity.

Second dose for those over 50 years of age

President Duque declared during his visit to the Cancer Research and Treatment Center that, in addition to the complete schemes applied, to date in Colombia “we already have more than 13 million compatriots with booster doses. This will be very important to continue protecting ourselves, saving lives and continuing to spread confidence throughout the national territory.”

However, he stressed that to ensure that the population at risk continues to maintain immunity levels, the second dose of reinforcement is authorized for adults over 50 years of age. “What is known as the fourth dose or the second booster dose is enabled for those over 50 years of age, It will be very important to continue protecting us, saving lives,” said the president.

“We announce that this fourth dose for people over 50 years of age will cover 12,595,905 people. This helps us maintain immunity levels at a time when the country has a very important recovery, with a low number of infections”, added President Duque.

In addition, the president stressed that the doses to be applied must be Pfizer and Moderna, but of the latter biological only half a dose will be applied, as established by the health authorities.

Since when will the second reinforcement be applied to those over 50 years of age?

Till the date, the only population that had a second booster dose authorized were people or patients with some immune deficiency, that is, those with underlying diseases. Since March 18, the director of promotion and prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gersón Bermont, explained that “a second reinforcement is authorized for people with autoimmune diseases, leukemia, myeloma, lymphomas undergoing chemotherapy, primary immunodeficiencies, solid organ transplants and hematopoietic progenitors, only by medical recommendation”.

Although the entity had been very strict about its application, since it could only be requested by a doctor, The Ministry changed the measure and now people over 50 years of age can also apply the second booster. Howeverit will be with a time difference, since it can only be received if 4 months have passed since the application of the first reinforcement.

According to the Minister of Health, the decision “It helps us right now to increase and maintain immunity levels at a time when the country has a recovery very important part of the pandemic and we have a very low number of infections.”

The entity highlights that as of the announcement, Second booster doses are now available for adults who have passed 4 months from the application of the first boosterthey can go to the vaccination posts to access it.