Approved the new format of the Champions League, which will start with a mini-championship of 36 teams

2022-05-10

The Champions League It will start from the 2024-2025 season with an eight-day mini-championship, with 36 teams compared to the 32 that currently dispute the group stage over six dates, decided this Tuesday the UEFAadopting a controversial reform that will offer more encounters to broadcasters.

At the end of its executive committee in Vienna, the European body adopted these changes, with two additional places allocated to the two best European nations of the previous season, in a concession to the major championships, and a third club classified for the fifth country in the index UEFAnow France.

This reform, the most radical for 20 years, was decided a year after the storm of the European Super League, that short-lived private competition project launched by several mutinous clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, who are going to face each other on the 28 May at the end of Champions League.

“We are convinced that the chosen formula is harmonious, that it will improve the balance of the competitions and ensure solid income that can be redistributed (…), also increasing the attractiveness and popularity of our inter-club competitions”, congratulated the president of the UEFAAleksander Ceferin, quoted in a statement.

Extending the first phase, the goal is to satisfy both the broadcasters, with 225 games in total, instead of 125 at present, and the clubs, who will have higher income from ticket sales, even in the event of early elimination, since viewers with attractive matches from the start.