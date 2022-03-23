Approved the Youth Cultural Bonus of 400 euros: how much can be spent on video games?

The Council of Ministers of Spain has approved a new Youth Cultural Bonus of 400 euros at the proposal of the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta. Similar to 2021, allow young people who turn 18 throughout 2022 have 400 euros for the purchase and enjoyment of productsservices and cultural activities among which are the video gamealthough in this case there is a limit of 100 euros.

☕️Good morning and #HappyWednesday 🔹 You can now consult in the @boegob the RD that regulates the #BonoJovenCultural: 📄https://t.co/ZGdy55jDTG 🔲▪️ 🔀 We also present you the image that will be associated with the cultural bonus. It is made up of: logo+iconographic family pic.twitter.com/Pv4pnwB8ZS Ministry of Culture and Sports (@culturagob) March 23, 2022

“The Government promotes this new aid program with the aim of revitalizing and boosting the cultural sector in Spain, guaranteeing the sustainability of the cultural and creative industries after the negative impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; as well as promoting accessibility universal and diversified culture, promoting loyalty among young people that generates the habit of consuming cultural products,” the statement said. About half a million young people will be able to benefit from this aid with an item of 210 million euros.

Only 100 can be spent on video games

Bonus conditions

The decree establishes that spending be distributed and diversified among three different sectors, with maximum amounts for each one. “The bond is expected to subsidize live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts up to a maximum of 200 euros per beneficiary. It will be divided between tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, libraries, exhibitions and scenic, literary, musical or audiovisual festivals.

Related to video games, it is collected subsidize cultural products on physical support up to a maximum of 100 euros: books; magazines, newspapers, or other periodical publications; sheet music, records, CDs, DVDs, or Blu-rays, and yes, video games.

They can also be allocated up to 100 euros for digital or online consumption: subscriptions and rentals to musical, reading or audio-reading, or audiovisual platformspurchase of audiobooks, purchase of digital books, subscription to download multimedia files, podcasts, online video game subscriptions, digital subscriptions to press, magazines or other periodical publications. These subscriptions will be limited to a maximum of four months.

exclusions

are out of the grant the acquisition of stationery products; curricular textbooks, whether printed or digital; computer and electronic equipment, software, hardware and consumables; artistic material; musical instruments; sports and bullfighting shows; fashion and gastronomy. Also excluded are those products that have been rated X or pornographic.

Program operation

“The management of the program will be carried out through a specific technological platform, in which the applications will be submitted, which will be processed in order of presentation,” says the announcement. After the grant, the total amount granted will be paid in a single payment, in nominal virtual prepaid card format -except in specific cases- that will be identified with a number and the identity of the beneficiary. “They will be in force during the 12 months following their granting.”

The future norm foresees that the Youth Cultural Bonus be compatible with any other subsidyaid, income or resource from other public administrations.