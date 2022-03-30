April 2022 PS Plus games confirmed for PS5 and PS4

PlayStation has confirmed through its official blog what will be the ps plus games for april that subscribers of this PS5 and PS4 service will be able to add to their library Starting Tuesday, April 5. A selection of three titles had already been leaked yesterday, just before the announcement of the restructuring of the new PS Plus, but until now the complete list of games of the month that will be available to claim until Monday May 2 has not been confirmed. You can see it below:

Hood Outlaws & Legends is a multiplayer action game in which we will not only face a multitude of enemies controlled by the AI ​​in a medieval environment, but also another team of players while we try to fulfill our objectives: steal a treasure and run away with the button.

Slay The Spire is an outstanding collectible card game with the component roguelike and the adventures typical of the role-playing genre. “It is a magical title, one of those that challenge us and that makes us seem like lovers of sado, of failure, of the suffering of losing over and over again at the same time that we realize that we are becoming better players”, we say in our analysis.

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Updates the 2003 classic with new graphics, online and local multiplayer, plus polished gameplay. We will be able to embody SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy in a story where it is up to us to save Bikini Bottom from the robots of the villain Plankton.

Persona 5 leaves PS Plus Collection on May 11

In addition to April’s PS Plus games, the company has announced a change to the lineup of PS4 titles offered to PS Plus subscribers on PS5 through the PS Plus Collection: basically it has been announced that person 5 leave this selection next May 11, becoming the first game that is no longer available in this compilation of titles from the last generation. Even so, Sony has confirmed that the PS Plus Collection will continue to be available even after the arrival of the new PS Plus.

That yes, as it happens with the monthly PS Plus games, whoever adds person 5 to your collection before you leave this collection you can continue playing it for free as long as you keep the subscription active service. That is, if we have already claimed the game or if we do so before May 11, we can continue to access it even if it leaves the PS Plus Collection catalog. This also happens with the March PS Plus games, so these days we have the last chance to get free with ghostrunner (only on PS5), Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS5 and PS4), Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4) and Team Sonic Racing (PS4), the titles of last month’s selection.