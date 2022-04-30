April 30: What is commemorated on a day like TODAY

The Children’s Day It is commemorated every April 30. This celebration is dedicated to brotherhood and understanding of childhood in the worldin which activities are carried out for the promotion of the well-being and rights of children.

What happened in Mexico?

in 1812 Ignacio López Rayón drew up the first draft of the Constitution titled Constitutional Elementswhich consisted of 38 points.

in 1912 Emiliano Zapata makes the first restitution of land, water and mountains to peasants from Ixcamilpa, Puebla.

In 1982 the Mexican musical group Timbirichemade up of singers Benny Ibarra, Sasha Sokol, Alix Bauer, Diego Schoening, Mariana Garza and Paulina Rubio.

What happened in the world?

In 1897 in the United Kingdom, the British physicist Joseph John Thomson discovers the electron.

In 1902 in Spain, the municipality of Murcia carried out the vaccination campaign against smallpoxwhich made it possible to curb the epidemic.

In 1908 at the Royal Theater in Madrid the first concert of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra takes placewhich was directed by Richard Strauss.

in 1912 American film studio Universal Pictures founded. It is the third oldest studio in the world. It is the studio that creates movies like Shark, ET the alienY Jurassic Parkall directed by Steven Spielberg.

In 1938 was the first appearance of the most famous rabbit in the world of animation, Bugs Bunny.

In 1945 in Berlin, Germany, Adolf Hitler committed suicide in his bunker Along with his wife Eva Braun, whom he had married the day before.

In 1961 in Spain, the soccer team real Madrid proclaimed champion of the Spanish soccer league, cwith the highest score achieved to date.

In 1976 in Barcelona the film premiered The great Dictatorfrom Charles Chaplinthis film was made in 1940 as a satire against the dictator Adolf Hitler but it was banned by the dictator Francisco Franco for 36 years.

In 1982, the American-German actress was born. Kirsten Dunstachieved fame with his participation in the trilogy of spider-man, in which she played Mary Jane Watson. She has participated in award-winning films such as the power of the dog, Interview with the Vampire, Fargo, Bluesamong other.

In 1985 the Israeli actress was born Gal Gadotfamous for playing the Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. Despite not having an extensive filmography, she was listed as one of the highest paid actresses in the world.

In 1993 in the United States the transmissions of Cartoon Network Latin America.

In 2002 it was launched Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3, the latest video game for platforms Nintendo 64.

In 2015, the American soul singer passed away. Ben E Kingwho was also co-songwriter and singer of stand by meone of the biggest musical hits in the industry.

