‘April Fools’: The best jokes in the tech world

April Fools’ Day, which is celebrated mostly in the United States, the United Kingdom and some European countries on April 1st, it is a moment used by companies to make some jokes to their users. And this year companies in the video game industry have been showing off with clever humor, game-related ads and futuristic peripherals.

NZXT H-AND

Peripherals maker NZXT joked about releasing a prototype of Portable PC for gaming with incredible specs: a 32-core, 64-thread processor, 12-inch 800 DPI display, a detachable tenkeyless keyboard, and RGB fill.

Razer and his Hypersense suit

Razer also joins April Fools’ Day by announcing a “super suit” called hypersensepromising to be the perfect outfit for your trips in the metaverse thanks to its haptic technology to feel “absolutely” everything that happens in the virtual world.

Among Us and his horse

Just like last year, Among Us is releasing a free update that turns crewmates and imposters into horses. This addition will only be available until April 2 at 12:00 a.m., according to the developer Innersolth.

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO announces new April Fools’ Day events 2020:

Special Research: available until 23:59 on April 1.

available until 23:59 on April 1. A change of Ditto: It seems that Ditto takes the form of different Pokémon in the wild. You can find a variocolor. Available until 00:00 on April 1.

It seems that Ditto takes the form of different Pokémon in the wild. You can find a variocolor. Available until 00:00 on April 1. Ditto surprise!: Ekans, Gastly, Natu, Surskit, Finneon, Dwebble and Swirlix will appear more frequently. Which ones are really Ditto? Available until 8:00 p.m. on April 1.

Ekans, Gastly, Natu, Surskit, Finneon, Dwebble and Swirlix will appear more frequently. Which ones are really Ditto? Available until 8:00 p.m. on April 1. Stickers Ditto: You can get event stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, and buying them in the in-game store.

Corsair

Corsair announced a supposed launch of a keyboard without ten keys called K1RGBa slice of high-tech hardware with limited keys and almost unlimited customization.

Like the PROGAMER fanpage on Facebook to stay updated with the latest video game, anime, comic and geek culture news. In addition you can also listen to our PROGAMER Podcast on RPP Podcast, iTunes and Spotify. To hear it better, #StayHome.