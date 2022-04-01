April free games on PS Plus, Xbox Gold, Epic Games, Prime Gaming and Stadia Pro (04/01/2022)

With the arrival of a new month, the main subscription services for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC are updated to offer their members new titles at zero cost available for as long as they keep the subscription active. Below you can see a complete collection of all free games that will be available in aprilincluding the dates on which they will be released in Spain and the requirements to add them to our libraries.

PS Plus games for April 2022 for PS5 and PS4

Right after confirming that PSPlus receive a complete renewal of its services starting in July, PlayStation officially announced what will be the free games that PS5 and PS4 subscribers will be able to add to their library from April 5 to May 2. The four games that make up the selection (three available to everyone and one specific to Spain due to the collaboration with PS Talents) can be claimed for free if we have a subscription to PS Plus and play them as long as we keep it active. Can you see the complete list of PS Plus games for April below:

In addition to April’s PS Plus games, the company has announced a change to the lineup of PS4 titles offered to PS Plus subscribers on PS5 through the PS Plus Collection: basically it has been announced that person 5 leave this selection next May 11, becoming the first game that is no longer available in this compilation of titles from the last generation. Those who claim it before that date will be able to enjoy it even after it leaves the catalog, as long as they keep their subscription active. Sony has also confirmed that the PS Plus Collection will continue to be available even after the arrival of the new PS Plus.

April Games with Gold for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Xbox has also already announced what are the Games with Gold that users subscribed to Xbox Live Gold will be able to download this month on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It is, as usual, a selection of four video games that will be unlocked to claim for free during April, being accessible as long as we keep the subscription to the service active. Below you can see the complete list, including exact dates in which they will be available in Spain:

These four games are valued at 84.46 according to the recommended prices of each of the games in the Spanish Xbox Store. In addition, if we get all their achievements we can add a total of 3200 Gamescore points to our profile. It should be remembered that during the month of April we will also be able to claim one more title from the Games with Gold selection for March: it is Street Power Footballwhich is available free to subscribers Until 15 April.

Prime Gaming is giving away eight free PC games to Amazon Prime subscribers

Prime Gamingthe subscription service included in the payment of Amazon Prime, has revealed what will be the free games that its members will be able to claim this month, specifically from Friday, April 1. In total they are eight video games for PC that any user with an active membership can obtain at zero cost and store in their library to play whenever they want, sometimes in the Amazon Games application itself and others in third-party stores such as Origin or the Epic Games Store.

Below you can see the list of free Prime Gaming games available to claim from April 1:

New free games every week of April on the Epic Games Store

As usual, Epic Games Store Give away a new free game every week in April. Specifically, on Thursday afternoons a promotion will be updated that allows us to expand our PC library with new titles without having to pay for them. During the first week of April we will be able to claim two free games: the first-person shooter title City of Brass and the acclaimed delivery of strategy Total War: Warhammer. Both will be available at zero cost from March 31 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to April 7, when they will be replaced by another selection. Once claimed from our free Epic Games Store account, we can play them whenever we want, without having to maintain any type of active subscription.

Five new free games are added to the Stadia Pro catalog

stadia-pro, the premium subscription service of Google’s cloud gaming platform, has left the monthly update somewhat aside to bet more on a constant arrival of new titles. That does not mean that at the beginning of each new month we continue to have a wave of free games that are added to the service’s library. This is the selection of games that Stadia Pro subscribers can access for free starting today, April 1:

This new policy, more similar to that of services like Xbox Game Pass than other subscriptions, also means that from time to time there are video games that leave the catalog. For example, Stadia has announced that this month they will no longer be available Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Moonlighter, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure and Crayta: Premium Edition in Stadia Pro. Even so, there are still many more games that make up this subscription game service: in total we can find 52 titles which can be accessed free of charge and through the cloud.