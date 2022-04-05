April full of news: the premieres on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney +

Months go by and new series, movies or documentaries continue to be released on the different streaming platforms. That is why today, we wanted to share with you the most outstanding and varied for this month. Some were released on Friday, but the vast majority of options are still pending release. We do not doubt that, more than some, you were waiting for it or it will become your favorite.

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off”

Premiere: HBO Max

and on HBO

tuesday 5

Tony Hawk may not have seemed like the most obvious presenter at the Academy Awards, but he has a new movie on the way. “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off,” a documentary about the life of this professional skateboarder, premieres today on HBO Max and HBO. It is directed by Sam Jones, who made the 2002 documentary on rock band Wilco “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart” and covers the entire career of this 53-year-old skateboarding pioneer.

“Tokyo Vice”

Premiere: HBO Max

Thursday 7

Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe star in “Tokyo Vice,” a thriller series described as “loosely” inspired by Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir “Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan.” Elgort plays Adelstein, in 1990s Tokyo, “where nothing and no one is really what they seem,” as HBO intriguingly describes her. The series was filmed in Tokyo so it is an adventure that can be enjoyed from the sofa. “Tokyo Vice,” created and written by Tony Award-winning playwright JT Rogers, premieres its first three episodes on Thursday and two more episodes every Thursday until the end of April 28.

“Thawing”

Premiere: HBO Max

April 1st

This is a Polish thriller starring a recently widowed detective who investigates the case of a young woman’s corpse found in the frozen waters of the river. During the investigation, detective Katarzyna Zawieja (Katarzyna Wajda) discovers that the victim gave birth shortly before her death, Zawieja, a young officer who never gives up easily, goes in search of the missing newborn.

“Between fence and fence”

12 april

This is a series that has caused high expectations among users of the platform. “Hard Cell” is a mockumentary-style comedy set in a fictional women’s prison, Woldsley Prison. Catherine Tate plays different characters in this comedy, in which she plays, among others, the new director of a women’s prison who, until then, was dedicated to organizing events.

“The Ignorant Angels”

Disney+ Premiere

April 13th

Ferzan Özpetek, a Turkish nationalized Italian director, premiered the film ‘The Ignorant Fairy’ in 2001, which received awards at festivals as important as the one in San Sebastian for its emotional and sensitive treatment of AIDS. And, a little more than 20 years later, Özpetek himself has recovered the idea of ​​this excellent film, but now to adapt it to a miniseries. This new version, which is entitled “The Ignorant Angels” (Le Fate Ignoranti) will be released by Disney+ (through its label for adult audiences Star).

“Ice Age: The Adventures of Scrat”

Premiere: Disney+

April 13th

Also coming to Disney+ this month is “Ice Age: Scrat’s Adventures,” as one of Disney’s most famous chipmunks experiences the ups and downs of being a parent while forming a unique and lovable bond with Baby Scrat. The most attractive thing about what the project already is is that it is assumed that his son will be known, about whom no further details are known.

“Slow Horses”

Premiere: Apple TV+

April 1st

It is a dramatic espionage series with touches of black humor that tells the story of a team of British intelligence service agents who, due to mistakes that ended their careers, end up working in an abandoned MI5 headquarters. Under the command of the infamous Jackson Lamb, a leader as genial as he is hot-tempered, they delve into the artifices of the world of espionage to defend England from sinister forces.

“Wolf Like Me”

Premiere: Amazon Prime Video

April 1st

This is one of the platform’s bets for this 2022. It is an Australian miniseries of only six episodes starring actors Isla Fisher and Josh Gad. “Un lobo como” yo is a mixture of comedy fiction, love, drama with a touch of terror that is already surprising those who have already seen it on the platform.

“The Informant”

Premiere: HBO Max

April 1st

Starring Gergely Váradi, Márton Patkós, Szabolcs Thuróczy, Júulia Szász, Benjámin Lengyel, Abigél Szoke, Ádám Varga, the story is set in communist Hungary in 1985, chess champion Geri (Váradi) is eager to start his second year of university in Budapest, even if it means leaving behind her sick little brother and the rest of her family. But Geri has a secret. His plans to meet girls and party are overturned when Hungarian State Security blackmails him into spying on his charismatic classmate Zsolt Száva, an increasingly radical pro-democracy leader.

“Got Cloth, Sam.”

Premiere: Disney+

6 of April

The Disney+ comedy series stars Sofia Black D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, and Rebecca Henderson. After a particularly embarrassing public spectacle, young Samantha Fink is forced to return home to her oppressive mother. She thus seeks to recover her sobriety and, incidentally, thus avoid jail. This is the starting point of “What a cloth, Sam!” (Single Drunk Female in the US), a new comedy, but with the bitter aftertaste left by themes of alcoholism, which Disney+ presents this Wednesday and which is a ten-episode production created by Simone Finch.

“erotic lines”

Netflix Premiere

April 8

On Friday, Netflix premieres the Dutch series Dirty Lines, which is inspired by Fred Saueressig’s book “06-Cowboys,” which tells the story of the rise of erotic phone lines in the late 1980s. The series is the brainchild of Pieter Bart Korthuis and is co-directed by Tomas Kaan and Anna van der Heide.

“The Kardashians”

Premiere: Disney+

April 14th

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Kris, Rob and Bruce/Caitlyn, after conquering television a few years ago, the most established family in reality shows returns with a new series that will premiere on Disney+ next April. “Las Kardashian” promises to destroy. According to Disney, the new series shows, among other things, the gigantic pressure involved in managing billion-dollar businesses, the moments of play and taking the children to school and the small details of everyday life.

“Roar”

Premiere: Apple TV

April 15

Eight episodes, eight stories about eight unconventional women that combine situations set in magical realism, domestic life, the professional world and the futuristic world that shows trajectories that make the resilience of women evident. Roar is based on the 2018 short story collection of the same name by Cecelia Ahern.

“The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes”

Disney+ Premiere

20 april

The up-and-coming miniseries based on Elizabeth Holmes’ medical scam stars Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews. How is it possible that the world’s youngest billionaire lost everything in the blink of an eye? The series follows how Holmes – who dropped out of her studies – set up a cutting-edge company, Theranos, and won over investors and marketers with technology that promised to revolutionize the field of blood testing. On April 20, all the episodes of the series arrive.

“The baby”

Premiere: HBO Max

25 april

HBO Max will premiere this miniseries (8 episodes) which is a horror comedy described as an explicitly dark and funny examination of motherhood, from the perspective of a woman who does not want to be a mother. The miniseries where Natasha doesn’t want a baby, but the baby definitely wants her is created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer and stars Michelle De Swarte, Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Isy Suttie , Tanya Reynolds, Seyan Sarvan, Karl Davies, and Divian Ladwa.

“The city is our”

HBO Max Premiere

April 26

This six-episode miniseries created by David Simon and George Pelecanos based on the book by Baltimore Sun journalist Justin Fenton chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Weapons Tracking Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse they suffered in an American city where drug prohibition policies and mass arrests were upheld at the expense of real police work.