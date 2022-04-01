April new moon in the sign of Aries | horoscopes

In this new Moon it is likely that old wounds, anger or frustrations may come to light that you have to turn around to see, that you can no longer avoid confronting, so it is best to be more attentive to what we feel, how we react, if we we get angry or how we confront when we feel rejected or if we are hurt, that information will allow you to work on them, deepen them and heal them. This is a process that can take time, but take advantage of the courage that the Aries sign gives you to not be afraid and face any fear and overcome it.