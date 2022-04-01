April new moon in the sign of Aries | horoscopes

The first New Moon of the astrological year will occur just at the beginning of the month of April, at 00:24 hours (CDMX), this is the best lunation to start something new, to consider a new challenge, to show your courage and explore new paths.
Aries is a cardinal sign of fire, so it motivates action, not to think so much but simply to act, which is why it is very positive to carry out a new venture, but we must not forget that it is also the more competitive and individual sign, so if you have proposed to start an exercise routine or break or change a habit that no longer serves you and you have not yet achieved it, then commit yourself to starting it this April 1, because the energy will be the most favorable for this purpose.
new moon energy
In this new Moon it is likely that old wounds, anger or frustrations may come to light that you have to turn around to see, that you can no longer avoid confronting, so it is best to be more attentive to what we feel, how we react, if we we get angry or how we confront when we feel rejected or if we are hurt, that information will allow you to work on them, deepen them and heal them. This is a process that can take time, but take advantage of the courage that the Aries sign gives you to not be afraid and face any fear and overcome it.
Another energy that will be very active in this lunation will be the connection between Jupiter and Neptune, which will be promoting the connection with spirituality, not neglecting how important it is to have compassion for yourself and also develop it in others, and sow a seed of generosity and empathy that we need now more than ever. Jupiter and Neptune are the most spiritual planets, so it is a good time to remember what you believe in and have more faith, trust and hope in the future.
The new moon and the beginnings
The new Moon is the best time to make resolutions, intentions or decrees, so take advantage of the energy of Aries to take initiative and take risks to achieve something new. So take advantage of all of April 1 to write them, the key is that you use the themes of the sign of Aries, which are: courage, overcoming fear, doing something new, undertaking, competing healthily, being motivated and enthusiastic, and fighting for something that moves your heart.