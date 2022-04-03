April on Disney+

Series that will have us hooked on Disney +

‘What a cloth Sam’: Original Series. Exclusive premiere of all episodes on April 6

In Wow, Sam, a public embarrassment at a New York media company forces Samantha Fink, an alcoholic in her twenties, to take the only course left for her to stay sober and avoid going to jail: go home from her home. mother Carol, who is very overprotective. In Boston, Samantha resumes her life working in a local supermarket and surrounded by all the problems that made her start drinking. She stumbles upon what’s left of her old life, as her perfect childhood best friend, now dating her ex-boyfriend. She will have to make an effort to leave behind the worst version of her and find the best of her. Or something similar.

‘The Kardashians’. Original Series. Exclusive premiere in original version subtitled in Spanish on April 14.

The Kardashians return with a new series in which they give full access to their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie let the cameras accompany them in their daily lives so that the public knows the truth behind the headlines. This series shows, among other things, the gigantic pressure involved in managing billion-dollar businesses, the moments of play and taking the children to school, and offers viewers a fascinating and close story about love and life under the spotlights.

‘The Ignorant Angels’. Original Series. Exclusive premiere of all episodes on April 13

When Massimo, Antonia’s husband, dies in an accident, she discovers that he was having an affair with a young man named Michele. Devastated by the news, Antonia begins to investigate the secret life of her husband and strikes up an unexpected and endearing friendship with both Michele and his circle of eccentric friends, who were like a second family to Massimo. Thanks to all of them, she will change her point of view on her life, but will she be able to learn to love again?

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’. Original Series. Exclusive premiere of all episodes on April 20.

Money. Love. Tragedy. Cheated. From executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an incredible tale of ambition and fame gone horribly wrong. How the world’s youngest female billionaire lost everything in the blink of an eye?

Other series will also arrive on Disney +. We note:

April 13 – ‘Blessed Patience’

April 20 – ‘Perfect Harmony’

April 27 – ‘Ridley Road’, ‘Arena Promises’, ‘The Big Leap: The Great Leap’ and ‘Grand Hotel’