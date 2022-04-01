April premiere movies and series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +

Lhe main streaming platforms renew their lineup coinciding with the month of April. A large number of titles for the most serifilos and moviegoers, with the premiere of long-awaited new seasons such as ‘lite’ or ‘Riverdale’.

Disney +, HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will offer their clients some premieres not to be missed. The highlight is the movie ‘Death on the Nile’, which has stars like Gal Gadot on Disney+ in its cast; This month HBO will have ‘Tenet’ among its catalogue, the acclaimed film by Christopher Nolan; ‘lite’ will premiere its fifth season while ‘El Internado: Las Cumbres’ can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

Disney+ releases in April:

April 1st

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’

‘Death on the Nile’

‘Nate’s Dream’

‘Quills’

‘A perfect plan’

6 of April

‘What a cloth, Sam’

‘Alternative Therapy’

‘Cloak and Dagger’ (Seasons 1 and 2)

‘Me and the world’ (Seasons 1 and 2)

‘Bluey’ (Seasons 1 and 2)

‘Fresh’

April 8

‘Sex Appeal’

‘The call of the wild’

‘Brubaker’

‘Phenomenon’

April 13th

‘The ignorant angels’

‘New York Police’

‘blessed patience’

‘Fancy Nancy’

‘Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat’

April 14th

April 15

‘Noah’

‘Forever friends’

‘maximum anxiety’

April 20th

‘Perfect harmony’

‘The last man on earth’

‘gigantosaurus’

‘DuckTales’ (Season 2)

April 22

‘Le Mans 66’

‘The devil’s lawyer’

‘A madman is on the loose in Hollywood’

April 27

Ridley Road

‘Kuzco: An emperor at school’ (Seasons 1 and 2)

‘Grand Hotel’

‘Sand Promises’

‘Sketchbook: start drawing demo’

April 29

‘Crush’

‘anywhere else’

‘The hate you give’

April 29

‘Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Spring’

Premieres on HBO Max

April 1st

Wellington Paranormal

‘Thawing’

‘The informer’

‘One True Singer’

‘checking’

‘Malory Towers’

5th of April

April 8

April 11

April 15

‘La Brea’

‘Riverdale’ (Season 4)

‘The Flight Attendant’ (Season 2)

April 23rd

April 25th

‘The Baby’

‘The city is our’

‘Barry’ (Season 3)

‘Mayans MC’ (Season 4)

‘Gentleman Jack (Season 2)

April 29

‘Made for Love’ (Season 2)

‘Evens and odds’ (Season 2)

Netflix premieres

April 1st

‘Welcome to Edn’

‘asked’

‘The last bus’

‘Peter the scaly’

‘The Home Edit: Everything in its place’

‘Beyblade Burst Surge’

‘Cocomeln let’s sing!’

‘Abby Hatcher’

‘Apollo 10’

‘The bubble’

‘Always at the best time’

‘Creed II’

April 4

‘Job offer’

‘Mighty Express’

6 april

‘The ultimatum: Get married or leave’

‘Ppitit’

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

April 7

‘Senzo: The murder of a football star’

‘Back to space’

April 8

‘Tiger & Bunny’

‘erotic lines’

‘lite’ (Season 5)

‘Green eggs with ham’

‘Between two worlds’

‘Metal Lords’

April 9th

April 12th

‘Between fence and fence’

‘Animal Detectives’

April 13th

‘Majestic National Parks’

‘almost happy’

‘The mother-in-law who gave birth to you’

April 14th

April 15

‘Anatomy of a scandal’

‘The heirs of the Earth’

‘Choose or die’

April 19th

‘Pacific Rim’

‘Kitty Zasca’

April 20th

‘Russian grimace’

‘Yakamoz’

‘turning point’

April, the 21st

‘heart stopper’

‘Sunset: The Golden Mile’

‘Everything is Gila’

April 22

April 27

‘Komi-san can’t communicate’

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Untitled Tapes’

‘The Siege of Silverton’

28th of April

‘Rabbit Samurai: The Usagi Chronicles’

‘The 7 widows of La’

April 29

‘Ozarks’ (Season 4)

‘Grace and Frankie’

Premieres on Amazon Prime

April 1st

‘El Interno: Las Cumbres’ (Season 2)

‘A wolf like me’

‘Never, almost never, sometimes, always’

April 4

‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

April 7

‘Laura Pausini: nice to meet you’

April 8

‘Mothers, love and life’

‘A date with the past’

April 15

‘outer range’

‘The queen of coupons’

‘The pack’

April 22

‘You give better’

‘Arifureta’

‘In the court of the little prince’

April 24

28th of April

bang bang baby

‘Make me fly’

April 29