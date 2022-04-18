April series: from the return of Julia Roberts to the first ladies that make up Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson

After Easter, it is well worth doing a review of the fictions that arrived or arrive at the various streaming platforms this month. Launches with big stars are expected for the next few weeks, as is the case with Julia Robertsand a story focused on how one of the most important films in the history of cinema was cooked. The First Lady, Tokyo Vice, Bel Air Y Mother is Wrongamong others, are some of the series that can be seen on Paramount +, Star +, HBO Max and other platforms.

Michael Mannone of the most important action directors in cinema today is the producer (and director of the pilot) of Tokyo Vicean ambitious thriller that reaches the screen of hbo max. The miniseries is based on the journalist’s book Jake Adelstein (here interpreted by Ansel Elgort), who became the first foreign journalist to work for a local Japanese newspaper. Since Adelstein was young and didn’t have much experience, his publishers made him pay “rights of the floor”, sending him to write about the underworld of the yakuza in Tokyo, the name by which the mafias are known in that country. For his assignment, the editor teams up with Hiroto Katagari (Ken Watanabe), a veteran detective, which leads him to immerse himself in the local crime scene. On this journey, the protagonist will discover a violent world, with its own rules and iron codes.

Now available on HBO Max.

A three-year-old boy assures his school therapist that whoever claims to be his mother is not. And with that great trigger, this psychological thriller immerses the viewer in a plot crossed by unexpected twists and turns, in which a police officer will try to deduce how true what the little boy claims is, while at the same time catching those responsible for a series of robberies in different jewelry stores. Mother is Wrong is one of the great surprises of French television, a police that in only six episodes develops an addictive plot, with a protagonist who finds herself facing a case in which she must pay attention to the most unexpected voices.

Now available in FLOW.

With Michelle PfeifferViola Davis Y Gillian Anderson as great protagonists, The First Lady spotlights the stories of several of America’s most iconic first ladies . With the intention of delving into the intimacy of the White House, and the relevance they had in decision-making, this proposal focuses on three first ladies who became symbols of their own weight: Betty FordEleanor Roosevelt Y Michelle Obama. In this way, this title proposes a political, but also an intimate portrait of married life in the White House, and how each of them played a decisive role in various conjunctural moments in her country. Along with the aforementioned actresses, there are also Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, O-T Fagbenle like barack obama and Kiefer Sutherland like Franklin Roosevelt.

Available from April 18 by Paramount +.

The popular sitcom starring Will Smith at the beginning of the nineties presents this remake in which a young man of humble origins named Will (Jabari Banks) moves from a modest Philadelphia neighborhood to the imposing mansions of Bel-Air. Taking distance from the eminently humorous tone of her predecessor (known among us as The Prince of rap), this reboot will look for some laughs, but it will have a dramatic focus, focusing on the social reality of its protagonist, the change and the prejudices he suffers after settling in a place so different from the one where he grew up. Although there will be no lack of references to the original series, this new proposal will seek its identity.

Bel-Air It will arrive in the Star + catalog on April 27.

Due to the caliber of its cast, there is no doubt that Gaslit is one of the most important titles of April. With Julia Roberts Y Sean Penn, this political thriller proposes to turn the representation of the Watergate case and tell a satellite story to that scandal. In the series, Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, a socialite whose husband was the Nixon administration’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Penn). When the well-known political episode comes to light, Martha tries to separate her husband from what happened and tries to talk to the press to give her version of the events. But the danger posed by that woman’s voice in the media led to an operation to defame her, and even kidnap her, ruining her professional and personal life. Gaslit supposes a new incursion of Roberts in the small screen (after homecoming), accompanied by a Sean Penn in the skin of Mithell. The rest of the cast is made up of other well-known names, such as Betty Gilpin Y dan stevens.

Available from April 24 by Starzplay.

One of the projects that generates the greatest expectation during April is this fiction that recreates the complex process of production, negotiation and filming that meant The Godfatherthe masterpiece of Francis Ford Coppola. Starring Miles Teller, Dan Flogler, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi Y Justin Chambers, this fiction narrates the production epic, which developed behind the cinematographic epic. Teller plays Albert Rudy, the producer who made the arrival of the novel possible. mario puzzo to the cinema and that together with Coppola waged countless battles against all the voices against that did the impossible to boycott said filming. From the big heads of the studio, through executives and even some men linked to the mafia, the process of making The Godfather It was a true odyssey. Nobody considered that Al Pacino had money to become a star, and many members of the technical team and investors believed that Marlon Brando his quarter of an hour had passed. However, and as is known, this feature film became a success with critics and audiences, in a three-hour film master class that is still alive in the public imagination.

Available on Paramount +, from April 29.

Elizabeth Moss momentarily leaves June Osborne to compose a woman who decides to carry out a complex investigation. Based on the book of the same name Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls centers on Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper employee who is viciously attacked one day as part of a robbery. Mazrachi’s professional ambitions are paused and her life seems to lose its course in the face of the anguish that this episode means to her. But that same pain turns into an unexpected impulse when she discovers a murder that bears some similarities to the attack on her. Determined to find out if there is any common link between the two crimes, Kirby teams up with a troublesome journalist and the two begin a complex investigation that leads them to learn about other attacks that could be carried out by the same person. Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Jamie Bell Y Amy Brennemann stand out in the cast led by Moss.