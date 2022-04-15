Aprilia, car does not stop at a halt: pursuit on the Pontina

While passing through the town of Aprilia, he came across a police checkpoint but did not stop at the stop ordered by the patrol and continued his run. The carabinieri of the territorial department then set off in pursuit of the motorist, also trying to dodge the continuous ramming attempts.

The vehicle then took the Pontina and was blocked by the military after about 20 kilometers. The occupants, all of Indian nationality, at that point abandoned the car and tried to escape on foot crossing the Pontina. The carabinieri chased them and one of them was hit by the car but still completed the operation before resorting to hospital treatment. The section of the Pontina was blocked with the service cars of the Campoverde station, thus making it possible not to create risks for motorists. The driver, as ascertained, had never obtained a license and the vehicle did not have insurance coverage. The pursuit therefore ended with the arrest for resistance to a public official.

The injured soldier reported 18 days of prognosis.