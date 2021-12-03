Aprilia eSR2 EVO, new electric scooter. Autonomy up to 50 km
Aprilia eSR2 EVO is the new electric scooter that joins the “Aprilia Smart Movement” line. It is a product born from the collaboration agreement between the Italian brand and MT Distribution. This new electric scooter must be seen as the evolution of the eSR2 model and is characterized by offering a long autonomy thanks to its 691 Wh battery. Aprilia declares, in fact, a distance of up to 50 km with a full of energy.
The scooter can count on a 500 W motor which allows you to overcome slopes up to 20%. Three driving modes available. There top speed reaches 25 km / h. This electric micro-mobility vehicle has front and rear suspension. In addition, we have 10 inch tires with inner tubes, LED lights, front and rear, front drum brake and electric rear brake.
Aprilia’s new electric scooter also features a braking energy recovery system. It can’t be missing either an app for iOS and Android smartphones (Aprilia Smart Movement), through which it will be possible to stay constantly updated on the main functions and performance of the vehicle, and to keep under control parameters such as the battery charge level, the distance traveled and the last known position of the vehicle.
Aprilia eSR2 EVO will be available from 10 December in large-scale distribution channels, in large consumer electronics stores and in the main online stores at the price of 799 euros.
DATA SHEET
- dimensions and weight:
- open: 1,215 x 455 x 1,185 mm
- closed: 1.215 x 455 x 550 mm
- weight: 18.5 kg
- transportable weight: 100 kg
- max speed: 25 km / h
- battery:
- 691 Wh
- autonomy: 50 Km
- charging time: 7 hours
- max slope: 20%
- certification: IPX4
- motor: 500W power (700W peak)
- brake lights: LED
- modality: 3 levels
- tires: 10 inches