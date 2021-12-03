Aprilia eSR2 EVO, new electric scooter. Autonomy up to 50 km

Aprilia eSR2 EVO is the new electric scooter that joins the “Aprilia Smart Movement” line. It is a product born from the collaboration agreement between the Italian brand and MT Distribution. This new electric scooter must be seen as the evolution of the eSR2 model and is characterized by offering a long autonomy thanks to its 691 Wh battery. Aprilia declares, in fact, a distance of up to 50 km with a full of energy.

The scooter can count on a 500 W motor which allows you to overcome slopes up to 20%. Three driving modes available. There top speed reaches 25 km / h. This electric micro-mobility vehicle has front and rear suspension. In addition, we have 10 inch tires with inner tubes, LED lights, front and rear, front drum brake and electric rear brake.