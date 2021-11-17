Aprilia invests and hires 147 people in Scorzè – News

They are planned in Scorzè 147 new fixed-term hires in the Aprilia factory. The Noale company has been recovering from difficult years thanks to a relaunch plan that has seen it protagonist on the market thanks to the new engines of the 660 platform. The Piaggio group has announced the launch of a plan to strengthen the Italian factories. The announcement of the recruitment was communicated by Fim and Fiom Venezia.

The new 660 engine (RS, Tuono and the new, expected Tuareg from the beginning of 2022) is built entirely in Scorzé and the RSV4 and Tuono 1000 models will also be produced here starting from 2022. In 2022 Aprilia will hire 147 temporary workers in Scorzé, this will reach 580 people employed in production.

“With this choice, Piaggio confirms the strategic nature of the Venetian sites and their excellence. After years of layoffs, the decision to upgrade the plant with new hires is excellent news. The merit is all of the workers who in this long period of crisis have been able to enhance elements such as quality, productivity and flexibility that distinguish our production sites”, Explains the union.

That Aprilia is doing well is shown above all by the goodness of the products and the level of quality achieved, as we have been able to see in the test of the Tuareg 660.