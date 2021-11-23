Aprilia SR GT, the first ‘urban adventure’ scooter

Aprilia presented at EICMA 2021 an absolutely unprecedented proposal in the panorama of compact GT scooters, revealing Aprilia SR GT. This is Aprilia’s first “urban adventure” scooter, designed to rediscover the fun in everyday city driving, but also over longer distances or on less traveled roads and paths, thanks to contents inspired by the world of enduro that make it the ideal companion in any situation.

With Aprilia SR GT the family thus expands Aprilia Urban Mobility, line of extremely functional vehicles that follow the evolution of urban mobility and are designed to make every daily journey safer, easier and more exciting, because always in pure Aprilia spirit.

On the new Aprilia SR GT the active riding position and the wide naked handlebar in motorcycle style they offer the best control, while the long-travel suspension and greater ground clearance allow you to easily overcome any obstacle in city driving; finally, the tires with a generous section and an “all terrain” tread pattern allow you to venture on all types of surfaces, from city asphalt, to cobblestones, to gravel roads.

All this is combined with the unmistakable Aprilia sporty design, at ultra-modern i-get 125 and 200 cc engines, equipped with the Start & Stop system, for top performance in the category, and complete equipment that includes full LED lights, LCD instruments and APRILIA MIA connectivity system (optional).

The instrumentation is completely digital: the large LCD display shows all the information about the vehicle, as well as a rich series of travel information, which can be selected using the MODE button on the left control block. When the smartphone is connected via Bluetooth to the vehicle, if the APRILIA MIA connectivity system (available on request) is present, the instrument cluster also displays notifications relating to incoming calls and messages. The system allows you to manage phone calls through the special connectivity button on the right control block and to use the smartphone’s voice commands to make calls or play music, by activating a playlist.

Thanks to a refined chassis, at a weight of only 144 kg with full tank (148 kg for the 200 version) and with 14 “front and 13” rear light alloy wheels that house large section tires (110/80 and 130/70), Aprilia SR GT offers great agility and maneuverability in traffic, but at the same time proves stable at higher speeds.

The Aprilia SR GT is also distinguished by one minimum distance from the ground of 175 mm, a size unknown to traditional compact GT scooters, which allows you to easily overcome bumps and easily descend from any height difference.

Traveling long distances is therefore not a problem, thanks also to a generous tank: the 9-liter capacity translates into a range of approximately 350 km. The compartment under the saddle, with a capacity of 25 liters, can hold a full-face helmet, while accessories are provided to make the Aprilia SR GT even more ready to travel, including a spacious and resistant 33-liter aluminum top box.