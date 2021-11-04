Aprilia Tuareg 660, test and price of the new total enduro

A bike with which to tackle any type of surface. Excellent off-road, fast on asphalt and precise when cornering. It costs 11,990 euros

Tuareg nomads like to call themselves “imohag” to indicate the “free-man” dimension of their tribe. It is from this name full of freedom and adventure that the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 was conceived: comfortable, functional and with all the technical features to surprise both on and off-road driving. A streamlined and streamlined ergonomics flex its muscles in the upper tank area with an imposing vertical design that evokes the motorbikes of the 80s of the great African rallies.

Aprilia Tuareg 660, the engine – The three-eyed gaze, characteristic of Aprilia’s DNA, manages to give the Tuareg a unique appeal. The engine is developed on the Tuono and RS 660 parallel twin-cylinder front-speed platform, but receives important updates on the entire fluid dynamics sector to optimize torque at low and medium revs (70Nm at 6500 rpm) in order to have a bike ready for the very first opening of the gas. Thanks to 4 riding modes, further customizable on 3 engine mappings, 4 levels of traction control and 3 levels of engine brake, the 80 HP output of the 660 can be easily customized to win the heart of every motorcyclist.

660 – With a dry weight of 187 kg and a frame made of steel tubes and aluminum plates, the Tuareg 660 has been specifically designed to obtain optimal rigidity in all conditions. Progressive K-spring forks are fully adjustable and offer 240mm of travel. The aluminum swingarm operates, by means of a progressive linkage, a “mono” with adjustable hydraulics and preload. The 18-liter tank, tubeless rims and cruise control complete a standard equipment ideal for tackling ambitious explorations.

Aprilia Tuareg 660, how are you doing – The first aspect that conquers once in the saddle of the Tuareg is the ergonomics; lean where it is needed, it allows lightning-fast off-road movements while remaining comfortable in road driving. The front end gives great confidence in insertion, enhancing fun and safety; the 21 ”wheel, while celebrating Aprilia’s return to off-road vehicles, manages to give unexpected emotions on the asphalt with almost motard-like performance. The exuberant and engaging engine allows you to gain high speed averages even in rough terrain without ever putting you in difficulty. The refined and customizable electronics make the 660 a chameleon able to easily adapt to any rider. With a price starting at 11,990 euros it becomes difficult to resist.

Aprilia Tuareg 660, technical sheet – Motor: two parallel cylinders forward 659 cc, 4-stroke, liquid cooled.

Power and torque: 80 Hp, 70 Nm.

Gearbox: six gears, Aprilia Quick Shift up and down.

Chassis: steel pipes; aluminum plates.

Suspensions: fully adjustable 43 mm Kayaba upside down front: fully adjustable aluminum swingarm rear.

Tires and rims: front 90/90 R21, rear 150/70 R18

Dimensions: length 2,220 mm, width 965 mm, saddle height 860 mm, wheelbase 1,525 mm.

Weight: 187 kg dry, 204 kg in running order.

Tank capacity: 18 liters.

Consumption: 4 l / 100 km.

Approval: Euro 5.

Price: 11,990 euros

