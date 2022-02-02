Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Yamaha Ténéré 700: you, Nico, the Perfetto and Gix [VIDEO] – News

Do not miss the appointment with the Perfetto and Gix on the comparison between the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 and its reference rival Yamaha Ténéré 700. We are waiting for you today, Wednesday 2 February, at 5 pm, to answer your questions live.

TOwe are tried it thoroughly these two road enduros with 21-inch front ends on the road, off-road and even on a motocross track. We put them on bench accelerator to verify its power and torque, we measured its acceleration qualities and speed maximum, consumption and weight actual.

THE data collected and our impressions we hope have served to pass you as much information as possible to learn more about these two interesting and important models and maybe help you in your purchase choice.

M.a if you missed something, you have doubts to clarify or questions to ask us the opportunity is participate in our live broadcast on Wednesday 2 February at 5 pm.

The Perfect and Gix will be at your disposal on Moto.it and on our channel YouTube.