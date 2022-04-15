APSGibara2022: Family Medicine under Debate

Photo: @japortalmiranda

Wide visibility and debate among its participants achieves the First Virtual Conference on Primary Health Care, which from April 1 to 30 is sponsored by the municipality of Gibara (APSGibara2022), with the purpose of emphasizing the important role given to Family Medicine facing the challenges of globalization and its challenges on a global scale.





From the José Martí Pérez polyclinic, in Villa Blanca, this national event was launched, which in its first 14 days of work had achieved that the 177 jobs registered from all the provinces of the country and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud were in online discussion, with 465 interventions and the meeting continued to attract the attention of professionals not only from the country, but from other nations with several Internet users from about 10 countries.

Dr. Argelio Hernández, president of the Organizing Committee of the APSGibara2022 event, highlighted that this scientific activity has facilitated a broad and rich exchange of experiences among colleagues, who share practices and offer initiatives in order to improve patient care and quality of life. .

He meant that during this exercise methodological, theoretical and practical aspects of Family Medicine in Cuba are addressed, which allows a plurality of approaches and a multi, inter and transdisciplinary work, aimed at family doctors and nurses and professionals linked to the ( APS).

The also official of the APS in Gibara reported that through the platform https://apsgibara2022.sld.cu, where all the titles under discussion appear with the corresponding summary and the name of the authors, the most debated topics, until now , have been those referred to quaternary prevention, diabetes mellitus and educational interventions in different activities.

Also, special attention has been given to the Maternal and Child Care Program, with emphasis on topics related to low birth weight due to its incidence in mortality in newborns or its implications in the life of the child.

Similarly, another issue of marked interest among the participants, due to its validity and importance in the world and specifically in Cuba, is the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 disease, with its challenges for professionals. medical care and researchers from different branches.

Undergraduate and postgraduate academic training, methodological work and Cuban medical collaboration in different parts of the world, due to its humanistic and generous essence, have also been topics addressed in these days of work from a municipality in Holguin, for Cuba and other nations. .

The APSGibara2022 program includes a conference session, such as the one to be given by Dr.C Joaquín Alejandro Solarana Ortiz, under the title: Role of the basic health team in primary care, in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of complications in thyroid surgery.

The closing of the Conference is scheduled for next April 30 with a face-to-face activity and the socialization of the results of this important scientific activity.

