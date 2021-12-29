Apulian company extracts lycopene from tomatoes: “It’s gold for health”

The Apulian company ‘Licofarma srl’ is “the only one in the world” to have patented the extraction of lycopene from tomatoes, a carotenoid considered the red gold for health and beauty, with a new high-tech process and not pollutant (with supercritical carbon dioxide alone). This product and process patent “is valid in Europe, China, Japan, India, Mexico, the United States and Canada”.

The company is a partner of the ‘Percival’ project, funded by the Ministry of the University, in the context of ‘Green Chemistry’. In ‘Percival’ he will deal with the extraction of active ingredients from various plant matrices. Another 14 realities are part of the ‘Percival’ project: the leader is the National Technological District on Scarl Energy, based in Brindisi; the other partners are the Universities of Ferrara, Turin, Tuscia, L’Aquila, Bari and Foggia; the Edmund Mach foundations and ‘Medes-Foundation for Sustainable Development of the Mediterranean’; and six companies.







Licofarma, located in Galatina (Lecce), is active in the technology of extracting antioxidant active ingredients with carbon dioxide in supercritical conditions. The result of the company’s research – informs a note – are natural natural cosmetics and supplements, based on lycopene and other natural nutrients for the skin such as olive oil, almond, shea oil.