‘Aquaman 2′: Two million signatures to remove Amber Heard from the film | Cinema | Entertainment

Now it is the spectators who want to make a general request so that the actress Amber Heard to be eliminated from the next Jason Momoa movie within the DC superhero universe. There are not exactly few signatures that have been collected, since they are already over two million and rising, but of course it is quite unlikely that the actress will be removed from the work. In fact, Heard was already on the verge of not making the film due to the doubts of Warner and DC.

Amber Heard and Aquaman 2 They were a trend on the social network Twitter because multiple users are requesting that the actress be removed from the James Wan feature film, something that was already done in November 2020 and is ongoing. The reason why this is being requested is because of the public trial that is taking place between Johnny Depp and the actress.

The legal battle has also brought to light multiple news about the protagonist of Eduardo Scissorhands (like that he has not seen Pirates of the Caribbeanfor example, or that he would never play Jack Sparrow again).

For those commenting…why?…I Don’t get it!…I’ll take the high ground…Personally, I can’t support domestic abuse. If you can, you make those comments. End of story….DC: Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 – Sign Petition! https://t.co/eJEitCUk9R via @Change #JohnnyDepptrial — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) April 29, 2022

McKenzie Westmore, American actress and singer, who became popular for having played the role of Sheridan Crane Lopez-Fitzgerald in the soap opera passions on television from 1999 to 2008, echoed this to show his disapproval of such a heinous act. Westmore points out that he has already signed the petition.

The movie Aquaman 2 had a fairly significant delay, going from December 16, 2022 to March 17, 2023, a modification that James Wan himself appreciated in order to build the feature film more slowly and calmly (it requires a lot of CGI work): “For a movie that has almost all the visual effects, I’m grateful for the extra time it took to get this right.”

The legal dispute between the couple is not new and has been a public issue for several years, but the current trial is especially relevant for many because it is the first time that the actor has been able to speak directly about what happened. There is still a long way to go to have a resolution on this, and surely the jury will not have it easy, but the media is still attentive to each new evidence that is presented. Special pages have even been created to show support for one of the two actors and others where the process can be seen live.

Heard’s casting as Mera in Aquaman is key to all these accusations. The original column that the actress wrote, and which is the one they take as evidence that she lied and irreparably affected Depp’s career, was given in the context of the premiere of the first installment. He says it was a Machiavellian way of creating publicity. She assures that it was a perfectly reasonable strategy to give importance to the issue of abuse against women.

Heard definitely spent a lot of time as one of the most popular actresses in the industry, and her approach to DC seemed ideal for her future. However, now this weight has become something else for the franchise, as there is a very popular request to replace it and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has become a trend for this attention and not for the product itself.

Social media has been flooded with comments about the whole issue and who could replace Heard as Mera. Although one of the favorites is Emilia Clarke, who has already proven the great chemistry she has with Jason Momoa beyond Game of Thrones-98%, some want someone who also represent the revenge / restitution of the figure of Depp and his daughter seems the perfect way according to fans.