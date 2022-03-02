Aquaman 2: Amber Heard asks fans not to mix the film with the trial against Johnny Depp | Cinema and series

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to give what to talk about in the face of his last trial for the accusations of aggression during his failed marriage. What both did not expect was the negative impact it would have on their professional career.

While the actor lost participation in the Fantastic Animals trilogy 6 more projects, his ex-partner has been fighting against a boycott of the second installment of Aquaman and a wave of direct criticism of his person by various fans.

Given the situation, Heard’s legal team asked that Depp and his lawyers not mention the film titled Aquaman and the lost kingdom. The objective is to prevent Warner Bros executives from feeling that the production is in danger and resorting to its replacement.

At the moment, Johnny Depp has not responded to the request, but it will be a matter of time before a verdict is known. Any information that comes out earlier should be taken as speculation only.

Warner never thought about firing Amber Heard after controversy with Depp. Photo: Composition/Warner Bros

It should be remembered that there were rumors about the replacement of Amber Heard during the pre-production of Aquaman 2 and fans supported the idea with a giant collection of signatures on social networks. However, it was never carried out causing the frustration of several fans.