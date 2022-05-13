Aquaman 2: Amber Heard has not been replaced and this is the reason for the delay

Amber Heardimmersed in the defamation trial with Johnny Depp, has not been replaced in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the second part of the ambitious superhero film from Warner and DC. Despite the millions of signatures collected asking for Emilia Clarke, the delay in the premiere of the production is not due to the change of actress. What happened to the premiere? Why Warner and DC have so many doubts of his participation in the block buster?

The delay from December 2022 to March 2023 of Aquaman 2 is not due to the presence of Amber Heard

The lawsuits between Depp and Amber Heard are lately hurting the actress, who has fallen out of favor with the public opinion as the trial she currently maintains continues. Depp, who was fired from Pirates of the Caribbean and from the Warner saga, fantastic animals, asks the interpreter to compensate him for his slander with a figure of 50 million dollars. As fans flock to remove Heard from the film with Jason Momoa, Forbes He came to ensure a few days ago that the actress could have been replaced by Emilia Clarke.







And no, It is not true. What does seem to have happened in this troubled affair is that Warner and DC have decided to rethink his role in the movie. There is rumors and sources, theoretically well connected, who claim that the study has reduced the presence of Amber Heard in the film to just ten minutes, eliminating several of its plots and sequences. That is, not to be replaced by another Hollywood star, but she has found a way to prevent her from appearing on screen and that fans and viewers decide to boycott her. Keep in mind that Heard recorded all of his sequences on film before all this media hypeso Warner and DC find themselves in the complex diatribe of releasing the film without it costing them too much money.

“ The process of changing the actress would be expensive and almost impossible for a blockbuster like this

Delete it or changing it overnight will be expensivesame as him recallsince they would have to resort to digital substitution techniques or reshoots and they do not always look good in the final assembly. To that we must add that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it’s a movie with lots of special effects, so studios need extra time to complete sequences without quality suffering. This has been the reason for the delay -although gossips claim that it is for not competing with Avatar 2-.







james wandirector of the film and responsible for Evil onehas confirmed that the post-production process is being a real madness. “We are working non-stop, day and night, at least 15 hours a day”says Wan, who has breathed a sigh of relief with the extra time he has to finish one of the most anticipated films from DC and Warner. Aquaman 2 arrive March 17, 2023.