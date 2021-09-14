Aquaman 2, Amber Heard prepares to return as Mera: the photo

Despite fan protests over the legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera in the Aquaman sequel. To confirm this, the same actress has already thought about it several times, which she has reiterated his participation in the DC film even in a recent post.

“Before Aquaman took the last pages of this book” wrote the actress on Instagram, where she posted a photo dating back to the filming of the first Aquaman accompanied by the hashtag # gettingakindleforaquaman2

Heard had told the anecdote behind the book in question as early as 2018, during a guest at Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. As it turns out, movie star Jason Momoa doesn’t like being ignored: “Jason is allergic to being ignored. He can’t sit still. So whatever happens, he’ll push you, prick you, and go out of his way to get your attention, especially if you enjoy a quiet activity like reading. Me He likes to read on set, and it drives him crazy. So he quickly adopted this method of relieving himself, which is to rip off the last few pages of my book. Which is very annoying. You get to the last 10 pages and you see there aren’t any. more.”

According to the latest updates, the shooting of Aquaman 2 should start next June in the UK. Shot under the working title “Necrus”, the film will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.