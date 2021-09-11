Aquaman 2, Amber Heard shares a shot from the set

The actress confirmed with a photo her involvement in the second chapter of the film dedicated to the DC Comics character

Amber Heard is back on the set of Aquaman. This was announced by the actress herself with a photo taken during the shooting. The photo immortalizes the 34-year-old star in a moment of relaxation, among the various production vans, reading the novel “Surface Detail” by the sci-fi author Iain M. Banks.

Aquaman, the spin-off film The Trench canceled "Before Aquaman took the last pages of this book. # MiprendounkindleperAquaman2 "wrote Amber accompanying the shot. In the comments Jason Momoa he replied with some laughing emojis. The reference is to some statements made by the 34-year-old star in an interview: "Jason is allergic to being ignored. Can't sit still. So whatever happens, it will push you, goad you, give you a push, whatever for grab your attention, especially if you enjoy a quieter activity like reading. On set, I just like to read. It drives him crazy. So he quickly adopted this method to relieve himself, tearing up the last few pages of my book. Which is annoying. You get to the last 10 pages and you don't know how the story ends ". The shot reveals that the actress is already on the set and who has already had her hair dyed red. This is news, given the various petitions and protests by the Johnny Depp fans, who for months have been asking Warner Bros. not to include Heard in the sequel and to fire her interpreter. The major, however, does not seem willing to oust the actress, at least until the end of the libel trial filed by Depp against his ex-wife. Requests to remove her from Mera's role came after dismissal of Johnny Depp from the role of Grindelwald for "Fantastic Beasts 3".

Johnny Depp beat Amber Heard: final sentence, appeal denied The petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has reached over 900,000 signatures. The actress accused ex-husband Johnny Depp of physical and verbal abuse. The actor, for his part, sued Amber for libel in 2019 after writing an editorial for the Washington Post claiming he was victim of domestic violence during their marriage. Depp’s fan petition goes like this: “Amber Heard was sued by Johnny Depp as a domestic molester. In his $ 50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse he suffered at the hands of his ex-wife Amber Heard, including one incident in which he hit him twice in the face and another in which smashed his finger with a bottle of vodka, which was then surgically fixed. He will wear the scars of that gesture for the rest of his life. “