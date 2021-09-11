Aquaman 2: Amber Heard Shows Off Her Workout | Cinema

We will soon see Amber Heard as Mera in the sequel(titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

And for the occasion, the actress wanted to share a video on her Twitter profile in which she shows her physical preparation to better face the filming of cinecomic DC.

You can see the video below:

Filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom started in the UK with the title of working Necrus, a denomination that, contrary to what usually happens, is instead directly linked to the mythology of comics. Necrus is, in fact, an underwater city like Atlantis which, unlike the latter with which it has also sometimes entered into conflict, exists only for short intervals of time and never appears twice in the same point. What remains to be verified is whether it has any connection with the feature film or whether it is just a simple quote from the famous DC Comics comic.

Warner Bros has announced that the sequel to James Wan’s cinecomic will hit US theaters on December 16, 2022. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, co-writer of the first film, will also return for the sequel. In the cast Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

